The First One of NYO3 Ageless Products, MAXI-COLLAGEN Advanced Micro-Tripetide, Which Has Been Leading the Market Since Its Launch, Won the Monde Selection Gold Award, the Only Gold Award Collagen Tripeptide Product

On June 1, the 63rd Monde Selection ceremony was held in Vienna, Austria. NYO3, a premium dietary nutrition brand from Norway, won the award again. Its product Maxi-Collagen Advanced Tripeptide won the gold award in this year's Monde Selection. With its excellent quality and excellent taste, it truly achieved the strength of winning the award just after its release.

The Monde Selection is an authoritative award for consumer product quality evaluation and appraisal co-founded in 1961. After more than half a century of experience, it has become a standard for testing the quality of nutritious diets and health foods. Mr. Louis Poot Baudier, President of the World Quality Evaluation Conference, said: "When consumers see the Monde Selection awards, they can be sure that they have chosen the best product in the same category."

Ageless is a beauty and dietary anti-aging brand jointly launched by the NYO3 brand and the Norwegian authoritative anti-aging research center NO-Age. Ageless Collagen Tripeptide, relying on its scientific research strength in life sciences, nutrition and medical technology, won the recognition of the Monte Award judges with its R&D concept of skin care and nutrition from the same source, its highly designed appearance and fruity taste, and won the gold award with a super high score. The microparticle technology of this product can accelerate absorption and convert the effective ingredients into micron-level functional particles. The average particle size of the effective ingredients is 1-3¼m, which is only one-ninth the size of red blood cells, so that the real anti-aging ingredients can quickly start the absorption biochemical process without the intervention of physical digestion in the body.

In the future, Ageless will continue to adhere to the core value of product. With scientific research and innovation, we continue to explore the anti-aging potential in natural nutrition, and promote the global healthy aging process with disruptive cutting-edge life sciences.

