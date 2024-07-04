TraWell Co. Secures Contract at Palermo Airport

TraWell Co. S.p.A. (Borsa Italiana, Ticker: TWL), a global leader in baggage protection services, baggage storage, and ancillary products and services (including the Lost Luggage Concierge service provided by Sostravel.com), announces that it has secured the contract for providing baggage protection services at Palermo Airport.

Falcone and Borsellino Airport in Palermo is one of the main air transport hubs in Southern Italy. Located about 35 km west of the city of Palermo, the airport serves as an important access point for western Sicily.

In 2023, Palermo Airport handled over 8 million passengers, marking a 12% increase from the previous year. This growth is attributable to the increase in international routes and the post-pandemic tourism recovery. The main carriers include Alitalia, Ryanair, easyJet, and Volotea, with direct connections to major European and Italian cities.

