JetLearn, the Amsterdam-based EdTech innovator, recognized in HolonIQ's 2024 Europe EdTech 200 List for AI curriculum excellence

JetLearn, an Amsterdam-based online academy, has been recognized as one of Europe's most promising EdTech startups, securing a top position in HolonIQ's prestigious 2024 Europe EdTech list. JetLearn, which teaches children and teens skills in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and robotics, was specifically honored as a leader in the "STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math) for Kids" category.

HolonIQ, the leading global data platform specializing in education, selected JetLearn based on three key criteria: the quality of its product, the strength of its team, and its market momentum. The HolonIQ top 200 Edtech List identifies young, innovative and fast-growing companies that are transforming learning, teaching, and up-skilling across Europe.

This recognition highlights JetLearn's significant impact in the EdTech space, particularly in providing cutting-edge AI and STEM education for young learners.

"As the world continues to embrace AI and other transformative technologies, we must prepare the next generation with the skills they need to thrive in an AI-first future," said Abhishek Bahl, Founder of JetLearn.

"Our mission is to empower children and teens with a strong foundation in AI, robotics, and other new-age technology skills in a fun, engaging, and hyper-personalized way. We are honored to be recognized by HolonIQ as a leading EdTech innovator, which is a testament to the trust we've built with parent communities in over 55 countries worldwide," Bahl added.

To learn more about JetLearn and its AI-focused curriculum for young learners, visit https://www.jetlearn.com.

About JetLearn

JetLearn is an online academy that provides children & teens with a fun, inspiring and hyper-personalized way to learn cutting-edge technology skills such as AI, coding, and robotics. JetLearn's mission is to empower the next generation with a strong foundation in new-age technology skills, preparing them for an AI-first future. The company's AI platform powers live online lessons, fun-learning workshops, and competitive hackathon training.

