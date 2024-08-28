Mitsubishi Electric Receives Contract from Siemens Energy for Co-development of DC Switching Stations and DC Circuit Breaker Requirement Specifications

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO:6503) announced today that it has signed an agreement with Siemens Energy Global GmbH & Co. KG headquartered in Munich, Federal Republic of Germany, to co-develop Direct Current (DC) Switching Stations and DC Circuit Breaker requirement specifications. The agreement aims to realize Multi-terminal High Voltage DC (HVDC) systems to enable efficient operation of large-scale renewable energy resources.

This is the first concrete initiative by the two companies, part of an ongoing effort to accelerate the global deployment of Multi-terminal HVDC systems, follows previous Joint Development Agreement for DC Switching Stations concluded in January of this year. Under this latest agreement, Mitsubishi Electric and Siemens Energy aim to accelerate the deployment of DC Circuit Breaker technology and thereby contribute to global decarbonization.

HVDC systems are increasingly being used to transmit bulk power over long distances and for the operation of large-scale renewable energy resources, such as offshore wind. Multi-terminal HVDC systems, enabled by DC Switching Station and DC Circuit Breaker technologies, are expected to help realize more robust and efficient systems.

Both companies will continue to sell, and service their respective HVDC and DC switching solutions and manufacture related products independently.

