Half-year Liquidity Contract Statement for FORSEE POWER

Under the liquidity contract entered into between FORSEE POWER (Paris:FORSE) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st 2024:

- 302,121 shares
- ¬ 94,063.67

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 637
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 506
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 458,879 shares for ¬ 313,954.43
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 363,068 shares for ¬ 268,003.25

------------------------------------------------------------

As a reminder :

  • the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 30 June 2024 on the liquidity account:

- 206,310 shares
- ¬ 138,974.31

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 931
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 586
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 434,479 shares for ¬ 615,618.67
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 333,453 shares for ¬ 480,303.25

------------------------------------------------------------

  • the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

- 0 shares
- ¬ 500,000.00

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd, 2021, renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

Buy Side Sell Side
Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume in EUR Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume in EUR
Total

637

458,879

313,954.43

506

363,068

268,003.25
07/01/2024

-

-

-

3

2,501

2,300.92
07/02/2024

3

2,000

1,840.00

1

1

0.94
07/03/2024

-

-

-

3

2,000

1,840.00
07/05/2024

3

2,000

1,840.00

4

2,104

1,998.80
07/08/2024

1

2,000

1,800.00

-

-

-
07/11/2024

11

13,999

12,179.13

7

9,394

9,018.24
07/12/2024

37

12,000

10,080.00

12

10,000

8,600.00
07/15/2024

3

4,001

3,400.85

13

8,000

7,120.00
07/16/2024

10

1,999

1,799.10

1

92

84.64
07/17/2024

-

-

-

5

421

378.90
07/18/2024

-

-

-

3

1,579

1,421.10
07/19/2024

3

2,000

1,760.00

-

-

-
07/22/2024

-

-

-

4

4,000

3,560.00
07/23/2024

1

2,000

1,760.00

3

107

96.30
07/24/2024

-

-

-

7

2,000

1,760.00
07/25/2024

3

6,000

5,160.00

1

1

0.90
07/26/2024

1

2,000

1,680.00

3

2,001

1,760.88
07/29/2024

-

-

-

2

1,557

1,339.02
07/30/2024

11

2,001

1,680.84

3

266

228.76
07/31/2024

3

2,128

1,744.96

-

-

-
08/01/2024

1

1,872

1,497.60

1

1

0.82
08/02/2024

3

2,001

1,560.78

1

1

0.80
08/06/2024

-

-

-

1

1

0.80
08/07/2024

7

2,000

1,560.00

2

2,000

1,560.00
08/09/2024

4

2,000

1,520.00

4

1,512

1,179.36
08/12/2024

4

590

436.60

-

-

-
08/13/2024

-

-

-

4

2,167

1,646.92
08/14/2024

1

187

140.25

1

1

0.77
08/15/2024

3

1,813

1,359.75

3

1,832

1,410.64
08/19/2024

6

3,410

2,557.50

-

-

-
08/20/2024

7

745

543.85

5

4,143

3,148.68
08/21/2024

-

-

-

4

4,345

3,389.10
08/22/2024

-

-

-

15

8,746

7,084.26
08/23/2024

2

2,074

1,742.16

10

9,596

8,156.60
08/26/2024

-

-

-

38

31,500

29,610.00
08/27/2024

13

8,000

7,840.00

5

4,000

4,040.00
08/28/2024

6

3,406

3,269.76

3

2,000

1,940.00
08/29/2024

9

6,594

6,132.42

6

4,152

3,985.92
08/30/2024

1

2,000

1,880.00

5

582

558.72
09/02/2024

5

4,000

3,680.00

5

4,772

4,628.84
09/03/2024

-

-

-

7

2,494

2,469.06
09/04/2024

16

6,621

6,223.74

1

2,000

2,000.00
09/05/2024

-

-

-

1

2,000

1,920.00
09/06/2024

4

3,379

3,108.68

-

-

-
09/09/2024

16

6,000

5,340.00

-

-

-
09/10/2024

-

-

-

9

4,000

3,600.00
09/11/2024

1

2,000

1,840.00

12

6,000

5,700.00
09/12/2024

1

2,000

1,840.00

1

1

0.94
09/13/2024

-

-

-

13

12,999

12,739.02
09/16/2024

11

6,654

6,654.00

11

7,068

7,280.04
09/17/2024

-

-

-

4

2,000

2,080.00
09/18/2024

13

7,465

7,390.35

1

1

1.02
09/19/2024

15

8,536

8,023.84

3

2,001

1,920.96
09/20/2024

5

6,000

5,520.00

5

5,409

5,192.64
09/23/2024

17

8,903

7,745.61

2

2,860

2,545.40
09/24/2024

-

-

-

1

2,000

1,720.00
09/25/2024

2

2,000

1,800.00

9

5,344

4,809.60
09/26/2024

12

5,000

4,500.00

6

1,833

1,649.70
09/27/2024

-

-

-

5

1,275

1,147.50
09/30/2024

4

2,801

2,464.88

-

-

-
10/01/2024

7

3,200

2,752.00

-

-

-
10/02/2024

13

7,134

5,921.22

2

1,284

1,078.56
10/03/2024

3

2,187

1,771.47

1

974

798.68
10/04/2024

-

-

-

3

1,026

841.32
10/07/2024

3

3,701

2,923.79

-

-

-
10/08/2024

1

1

0.78

1

556

444.80
10/09/2024

2

525

409.50

-

-

-
10/10/2024

2

3,474

2,674.98

-

-

-
10/11/2024

1

2,000

1,540.00

2

2,000

1,560.00
10/14/2024

5

5,820

4,423.20

1

100

78.00
10/15/2024

7

4,481

3,271.13

2

2,000

1,480.00
10/16/2024

7

6,954

4,937.34

6

5,000

3,700.00
10/17/2024

6

3,842

2,843.08

-

-

-
10/18/2024

2

159

116.07

6

2,001

1,480.74
10/21/2024

6

4,000

2,920.00

8

8,000

6,080.00
10/22/2024

-

-

-

2

192

144.00
10/23/2024

8

9,000

6,300.00

1

1

0.75
10/24/2024

9

4,347

2,912.49

3

2,000

1,400.00
10/25/2024

8

5,951

4,046.68

-

-

-
10/28/2024

6

6,803

4,489.98

-

-

-
10/29/2024

11

7,197

4,606.08

2

2,000

1,300.00
10/30/2024

3

2,000

1,260.00

1

1

0.65
10/31/2024

5

2,975

1,963.50

15

12,000

7,920.00
11/01/2024

4

1,025

676.50

6

6,104

4,211.76
11/04/2024

-

-

-

3

1,895

1,364.40
11/05/2024

5

6,000

4,200.00

-

-

-
11/06/2024

3

2,000

1,380.00

5

3,822

2,675.40
11/07/2024

5

6,000

4,140.00

1

178

126.38
11/08/2024

-

-

-

6

10,000

7,100.00
11/11/2024

10

6,000

4,200.00

1

1

0.71
11/12/2024

15

20,000

12,800.00

4

2,261

1,447.04
11/13/2024

12

18,000

10,080.00

11

14,901

8,940.60
11/14/2024

4

2,000

1,240.00

2

3,099

1,952.37
11/15/2024

2

4,000

2,480.00

11

9,740

6,233.60
11/18/2024

5

2,000

1,280.00

5

1,819

1,200.54
11/19/2024

17

13,696

8,491.52

1

181

119.46
11/20/2024

9

4,570

2,742.00

-

-

-
11/21/2024

10

8,396

4,785.72

-

-

-
11/22/2024

5

2,538

1,421.28

-

-

-
11/26/2024

1

2,000

1,100.00

-

-

-
11/27/2024

5

1,491

805.14

-

-

-
11/28/2024

4

509

274.86

1

1

0.55
11/29/2024

3

2,310

1,224.30

4

1,999

1,099.45
12/02/2024

12

9,690

4,941.90

2

2,001

1,060.53
12/03/2024

8

8,000

3,680.00

2

2,000

940.00
12/04/2024

5

4,000

1,840.00

5

2,000

920.00
12/05/2024

3

3,941

1,773.45

2

1,614

742.44
12/06/2024

6

8,059

3,465.37

1

657

289.08
12/09/2024

20

15,709

6,126.51

4

8,000

3,280.00
12/10/2024

15

16,921

6,091.56

-

-

-
12/11/2024

2

2,000

700.00

7

6,000

2,160.00
12/12/2024

7

8,000

2,960.00

11

11,892

4,518.96
12/13/2024

13

13,824

5,114.88

8

10,108

3,942.12
12/16/2024

9

6,000

2,220.00

8

4,951

1,930.89
12/18/2024

6

4,790

1,772.30

7

6,000

2,280.00
12/19/2024

-

-

-

14

16,785

6,714.00
12/20/2024

1

780

312.00

7

4,000

1,640.00
12/23/2024

2

1,220

488.00

4

1,000

410.00
12/24/2024

6

1,000

400.00

22

290

118.90
12/27/2024

5

2,480

967.20

2

1,001

400.40
12/30/2024

4

2,000

800.00

4

2,973

1,248.66

FORSEE POWER

Public limited company with a capital of ¬ 5 321 000.30
Registered office: 1 Boulevard Hippolyte Marques - 94200 Ivry-Sur-Seine
494 605 488 R.C.S. on the Créteil Trade and Companies Register

