Half-year Liquidity Contract Statement for FORSEE POWER
Under the liquidity contract entered into between FORSEE POWER (Paris:FORSE) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st 2024:
- 302,121 shares
- ¬ 94,063.67
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 637
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 506
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 458,879 shares for ¬ 313,954.43
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 363,068 shares for ¬ 268,003.25
------------------------------------------------------------
As a reminder :
- the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 30 June 2024 on the liquidity account:
- 206,310 shares
- ¬ 138,974.31
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 931
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 586
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 434,479 shares for ¬ 615,618.67
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 333,453 shares for ¬ 480,303.25
------------------------------------------------------------
- the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:
- 0 shares
- ¬ 500,000.00
The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd, 2021, renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.
|Buy Side
|Sell Side
|Number of executions
|Number of shares
|Traded volume in EUR
|Number of executions
|Number of shares
|Traded volume in EUR
|Total
|
637
|
458,879
|
313,954.43
|
506
|
363,068
|
268,003.25
|07/01/2024
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
3
|
2,501
|
2,300.92
|07/02/2024
|
3
|
2,000
|
1,840.00
|
1
|
1
|
0.94
|07/03/2024
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
3
|
2,000
|
1,840.00
|07/05/2024
|
3
|
2,000
|
1,840.00
|
4
|
2,104
|
1,998.80
|07/08/2024
|
1
|
2,000
|
1,800.00
|
-
|
-
|
-
|07/11/2024
|
11
|
13,999
|
12,179.13
|
7
|
9,394
|
9,018.24
|07/12/2024
|
37
|
12,000
|
10,080.00
|
12
|
10,000
|
8,600.00
|07/15/2024
|
3
|
4,001
|
3,400.85
|
13
|
8,000
|
7,120.00
|07/16/2024
|
10
|
1,999
|
1,799.10
|
1
|
92
|
84.64
|07/17/2024
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
5
|
421
|
378.90
|07/18/2024
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
3
|
1,579
|
1,421.10
|07/19/2024
|
3
|
2,000
|
1,760.00
|
-
|
-
|
-
|07/22/2024
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
4
|
4,000
|
3,560.00
|07/23/2024
|
1
|
2,000
|
1,760.00
|
3
|
107
|
96.30
|07/24/2024
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
7
|
2,000
|
1,760.00
|07/25/2024
|
3
|
6,000
|
5,160.00
|
1
|
1
|
0.90
|07/26/2024
|
1
|
2,000
|
1,680.00
|
3
|
2,001
|
1,760.88
|07/29/2024
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
2
|
1,557
|
1,339.02
|07/30/2024
|
11
|
2,001
|
1,680.84
|
3
|
266
|
228.76
|07/31/2024
|
3
|
2,128
|
1,744.96
|
-
|
-
|
-
|08/01/2024
|
1
|
1,872
|
1,497.60
|
1
|
1
|
0.82
|08/02/2024
|
3
|
2,001
|
1,560.78
|
1
|
1
|
0.80
|08/06/2024
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
1
|
0.80
|08/07/2024
|
7
|
2,000
|
1,560.00
|
2
|
2,000
|
1,560.00
|08/09/2024
|
4
|
2,000
|
1,520.00
|
4
|
1,512
|
1,179.36
|08/12/2024
|
4
|
590
|
436.60
|
-
|
-
|
-
|08/13/2024
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
4
|
2,167
|
1,646.92
|08/14/2024
|
1
|
187
|
140.25
|
1
|
1
|
0.77
|08/15/2024
|
3
|
1,813
|
1,359.75
|
3
|
1,832
|
1,410.64
|08/19/2024
|
6
|
3,410
|
2,557.50
|
-
|
-
|
-
|08/20/2024
|
7
|
745
|
543.85
|
5
|
4,143
|
3,148.68
|08/21/2024
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
4
|
4,345
|
3,389.10
|08/22/2024
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
15
|
8,746
|
7,084.26
|08/23/2024
|
2
|
2,074
|
1,742.16
|
10
|
9,596
|
8,156.60
|08/26/2024
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
38
|
31,500
|
29,610.00
|08/27/2024
|
13
|
8,000
|
7,840.00
|
5
|
4,000
|
4,040.00
|08/28/2024
|
6
|
3,406
|
3,269.76
|
3
|
2,000
|
1,940.00
|08/29/2024
|
9
|
6,594
|
6,132.42
|
6
|
4,152
|
3,985.92
|08/30/2024
|
1
|
2,000
|
1,880.00
|
5
|
582
|
558.72
|09/02/2024
|
5
|
4,000
|
3,680.00
|
5
|
4,772
|
4,628.84
|09/03/2024
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
7
|
2,494
|
2,469.06
|09/04/2024
|
16
|
6,621
|
6,223.74
|
1
|
2,000
|
2,000.00
|09/05/2024
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
2,000
|
1,920.00
|09/06/2024
|
4
|
3,379
|
3,108.68
|
-
|
-
|
-
|09/09/2024
|
16
|
6,000
|
5,340.00
|
-
|
-
|
-
|09/10/2024
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
9
|
4,000
|
3,600.00
|09/11/2024
|
1
|
2,000
|
1,840.00
|
12
|
6,000
|
5,700.00
|09/12/2024
|
1
|
2,000
|
1,840.00
|
1
|
1
|
0.94
|09/13/2024
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
13
|
12,999
|
12,739.02
|09/16/2024
|
11
|
6,654
|
6,654.00
|
11
|
7,068
|
7,280.04
|09/17/2024
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
4
|
2,000
|
2,080.00
|09/18/2024
|
13
|
7,465
|
7,390.35
|
1
|
1
|
1.02
|09/19/2024
|
15
|
8,536
|
8,023.84
|
3
|
2,001
|
1,920.96
|09/20/2024
|
5
|
6,000
|
5,520.00
|
5
|
5,409
|
5,192.64
|09/23/2024
|
17
|
8,903
|
7,745.61
|
2
|
2,860
|
2,545.40
|09/24/2024
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
2,000
|
1,720.00
|09/25/2024
|
2
|
2,000
|
1,800.00
|
9
|
5,344
|
4,809.60
|09/26/2024
|
12
|
5,000
|
4,500.00
|
6
|
1,833
|
1,649.70
|09/27/2024
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
5
|
1,275
|
1,147.50
|09/30/2024
|
4
|
2,801
|
2,464.88
|
-
|
-
|
-
|10/01/2024
|
7
|
3,200
|
2,752.00
|
-
|
-
|
-
|10/02/2024
|
13
|
7,134
|
5,921.22
|
2
|
1,284
|
1,078.56
|10/03/2024
|
3
|
2,187
|
1,771.47
|
1
|
974
|
798.68
|10/04/2024
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
3
|
1,026
|
841.32
|10/07/2024
|
3
|
3,701
|
2,923.79
|
-
|
-
|
-
|10/08/2024
|
1
|
1
|
0.78
|
1
|
556
|
444.80
|10/09/2024
|
2
|
525
|
409.50
|
-
|
-
|
-
|10/10/2024
|
2
|
3,474
|
2,674.98
|
-
|
-
|
-
|10/11/2024
|
1
|
2,000
|
1,540.00
|
2
|
2,000
|
1,560.00
|10/14/2024
|
5
|
5,820
|
4,423.20
|
1
|
100
|
78.00
|10/15/2024
|
7
|
4,481
|
3,271.13
|
2
|
2,000
|
1,480.00
|10/16/2024
|
7
|
6,954
|
4,937.34
|
6
|
5,000
|
3,700.00
|10/17/2024
|
6
|
3,842
|
2,843.08
|
-
|
-
|
-
|10/18/2024
|
2
|
159
|
116.07
|
6
|
2,001
|
1,480.74
|10/21/2024
|
6
|
4,000
|
2,920.00
|
8
|
8,000
|
6,080.00
|10/22/2024
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
2
|
192
|
144.00
|10/23/2024
|
8
|
9,000
|
6,300.00
|
1
|
1
|
0.75
|10/24/2024
|
9
|
4,347
|
2,912.49
|
3
|
2,000
|
1,400.00
|10/25/2024
|
8
|
5,951
|
4,046.68
|
-
|
-
|
-
|10/28/2024
|
6
|
6,803
|
4,489.98
|
-
|
-
|
-
|10/29/2024
|
11
|
7,197
|
4,606.08
|
2
|
2,000
|
1,300.00
|10/30/2024
|
3
|
2,000
|
1,260.00
|
1
|
1
|
0.65
|10/31/2024
|
5
|
2,975
|
1,963.50
|
15
|
12,000
|
7,920.00
|11/01/2024
|
4
|
1,025
|
676.50
|
6
|
6,104
|
4,211.76
|11/04/2024
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
3
|
1,895
|
1,364.40
|11/05/2024
|
5
|
6,000
|
4,200.00
|
-
|
-
|
-
|11/06/2024
|
3
|
2,000
|
1,380.00
|
5
|
3,822
|
2,675.40
|11/07/2024
|
5
|
6,000
|
4,140.00
|
1
|
178
|
126.38
|11/08/2024
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
6
|
10,000
|
7,100.00
|11/11/2024
|
10
|
6,000
|
4,200.00
|
1
|
1
|
0.71
|11/12/2024
|
15
|
20,000
|
12,800.00
|
4
|
2,261
|
1,447.04
|11/13/2024
|
12
|
18,000
|
10,080.00
|
11
|
14,901
|
8,940.60
|11/14/2024
|
4
|
2,000
|
1,240.00
|
2
|
3,099
|
1,952.37
|11/15/2024
|
2
|
4,000
|
2,480.00
|
11
|
9,740
|
6,233.60
|11/18/2024
|
5
|
2,000
|
1,280.00
|
5
|
1,819
|
1,200.54
|11/19/2024
|
17
|
13,696
|
8,491.52
|
1
|
181
|
119.46
|11/20/2024
|
9
|
4,570
|
2,742.00
|
-
|
-
|
-
|11/21/2024
|
10
|
8,396
|
4,785.72
|
-
|
-
|
-
|11/22/2024
|
5
|
2,538
|
1,421.28
|
-
|
-
|
-
|11/26/2024
|
1
|
2,000
|
1,100.00
|
-
|
-
|
-
|11/27/2024
|
5
|
1,491
|
805.14
|
-
|
-
|
-
|11/28/2024
|
4
|
509
|
274.86
|
1
|
1
|
0.55
|11/29/2024
|
3
|
2,310
|
1,224.30
|
4
|
1,999
|
1,099.45
|12/02/2024
|
12
|
9,690
|
4,941.90
|
2
|
2,001
|
1,060.53
|12/03/2024
|
8
|
8,000
|
3,680.00
|
2
|
2,000
|
940.00
|12/04/2024
|
5
|
4,000
|
1,840.00
|
5
|
2,000
|
920.00
|12/05/2024
|
3
|
3,941
|
1,773.45
|
2
|
1,614
|
742.44
|12/06/2024
|
6
|
8,059
|
3,465.37
|
1
|
657
|
289.08
|12/09/2024
|
20
|
15,709
|
6,126.51
|
4
|
8,000
|
3,280.00
|12/10/2024
|
15
|
16,921
|
6,091.56
|
-
|
-
|
-
|12/11/2024
|
2
|
2,000
|
700.00
|
7
|
6,000
|
2,160.00
|12/12/2024
|
7
|
8,000
|
2,960.00
|
11
|
11,892
|
4,518.96
|12/13/2024
|
13
|
13,824
|
5,114.88
|
8
|
10,108
|
3,942.12
|12/16/2024
|
9
|
6,000
|
2,220.00
|
8
|
4,951
|
1,930.89
|12/18/2024
|
6
|
4,790
|
1,772.30
|
7
|
6,000
|
2,280.00
|12/19/2024
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
14
|
16,785
|
6,714.00
|12/20/2024
|
1
|
780
|
312.00
|
7
|
4,000
|
1,640.00
|12/23/2024
|
2
|
1,220
|
488.00
|
4
|
1,000
|
410.00
|12/24/2024
|
6
|
1,000
|
400.00
|
22
|
290
|
118.90
|12/27/2024
|
5
|
2,480
|
967.20
|
2
|
1,001
|
400.40
|12/30/2024
|
4
|
2,000
|
800.00
|
4
|
2,973
|
1,248.66
FORSEE POWER
Public limited company with a capital of ¬ 5 321 000.30
Registered office: 1 Boulevard Hippolyte Marques - 94200 Ivry-Sur-Seine
494 605 488 R.C.S. on the Créteil Trade and Companies Register
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250115040385/en/
FORSEE POWER