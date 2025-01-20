Werbung ausblenden

EQS-News: beaconsmind Group: Extraordinary General Meeting approves merger and rebranding to Swissnet Group

EQS Group · Uhr

EQS-News: beaconsmind AG / Schlagwort(e): Sonstiges
beaconsmind Group: Extraordinary General Meeting approves merger and rebranding to Swissnet Group

20.01.2025 / 15:45 CET/CEST
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

beaconsmind Group: Extraordinary General Meeting approves merger and rebranding to Swissnet Group

Berg, Switzerland – 20 January 2025 – At today’s Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM), the shareholders of beaconsmind AG (ISIN: CH0451123589 – Ticker: MLBMD) unanimously voted for the renaming to Swissnet AG following the merger. beaconsmind Group will henceforth operate under the name Swissnet Group. The merger between beaconsmind AG and Swissnet AG, first announced at the end of November 2024, has now been fully approved by shareholders. The renaming marks the successful culmination of the Group’s transformation into a global leader in IT infrastructure, cloud-based communication services, and AI-driven hospitality solutions.

Further to the name change, the company’s headquarters will move to Berg, Thurgau, Switzerland, the headquarter of Swissnet AG. The rebranding and relocation reflect the expanded focus on comprehensive ICT services and integrated solutions under the Swissnet brand, while also accounting for the new group structure and accelerated growth trajectory.

In addition, the General Meeting approved the introduction of a capital range between CHF 848,479.80 and CHF 1,272,719,70. With this capital range, the Swissnet Group gains the flexibility to respond to market developments and realise its planned growth strategy. The capital range allows the company to increase its share capital one or more times within the next five years.

The renaming of Swissnet Group underscores the Group’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology solutions for businesses globally, with a particular focus on the DACH region and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). By uniting the strengths of Swissnet AG, Lokalee, and its other subsidiaries, the Swissnet Group aims to provide clients with a robust portfolio of IT infrastructure, cloud-based communication, and AI-powered SaaS solutions tailored to modern business needs.

Jonathan Sauppe, CEO of Swissnet Group: "The name Swissnet Group represents the strength of our collective vision and expertise as we move forward as a unified group. This milestone reflects not only our growth strategy but also our commitment to excellence in delivering ICT solutions and redefining customer experiences worldwide."

The new company website is www.swissnet.ag and a new investor presentation can be downloaded in the investor relation section.

About Swissnet Group

The Swissnet Group is a leading provider of location-based marketing software (LBM), Wi-Fi infrastructure systems and Wi-Fi guest hotspots. The group serves customers in the retail, hospitality, healthcare and public sectors, among others. The subsidiaries under the Swissnet group umbrella are known for their outstanding expertise in digital transformation and Software as a Service. With intelligent and fully cloud-based technologies, the beaconsmind group offers its customers tangible added value and success by improving their omnichannel strategies.

For more information, please visit http://www.swissnet.ag.

Contact Company
Swissnet Group, Berg (Switzerland)
Jonathan Sauppe, CEO, Chairman of the board
jonathansauppe@swissnet.ag
Phone: +41 78 307 45 06		Contact for business and financial press
edicto GmbH, Frankfurt (Germany)
Axel Mühlhaus/Doron Kaufmann
beaconsmind@edicto.de
Phone: +49 69 905 505-53

20.01.2025 CET/CEST Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht, übermittelt durch EQS News - ein Service der EQS Group.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

Die EQS Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter https://eqs-news.com

Sprache:Deutsch
Unternehmen:beaconsmind AG
Seestrasse 3
8712 Stäfa
Schweiz
Internet:www.beaconsmind.com
ISIN:CH0451123589
WKN:A2QN5W
Börsen:Freiverkehr in Berlin, Frankfurt (Scale), München, Stuttgart; Paris
EQS News ID:2071075
Ende der MitteilungEQS News-Service

2071075 20.01.2025 CET/CEST

Aktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Beaconsmind

onvista Premium-Artikel

Chartzeit Wochenausgabe 19.01.2025
Inflationsdaten beflügeln die Börsen - wieso der Effekt anhalten dürftegestern, 20:00 Uhr · onvista
Inflationsdaten beflügeln die Börsen - wieso der Effekt anhalten dürfte
Kolumne von Stefan Riße
Statt Magnifizent Seven: Wieso die Granolas jetzt einen Blick wert sindgestern, 08:30 Uhr · onvista
Statt Magnifizent Seven: Wieso die Granolas jetzt einen Blick wert sind
Kolumne von Stefan Riße
Niemand soll sagen, man hätte es bei Trump nicht wissen können!12. Jan. · Acatis
Niemand soll sagen, man hätte es bei Trump nicht wissen können!
Weitere Artikel

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Weitere Artikel
Werbung ausblenden