KBRA Releases European Auto ABS Indices: December 2024

Business Wire · Uhr

KBRA releases its European Auto ABS Indices: December 2024, providing monthly credit trends across securitized prime and non-prime auto loans.

About KBRA

KBRA, one of the major credit rating agencies, is registered in the U.S., EU, and the UK. KBRA is recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency in Taiwan, and is also a Designated Rating Organization for structured finance ratings in Canada. As a full-service credit rating agency, investors can use KBRA ratings for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.

