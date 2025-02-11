Werbung ausblenden

Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 03 February to 07 February 2025

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 03 February to 07 February 2025.

Name of the issuer

Issuer identifier code

Day of the transaction

Financial instrument identifier code

Total daily volume (number of shares)

Weighted average price of daily acquisition

Market identifier code

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

03/02/2025

FR0010313833

5000

74,3085

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

04/02/2025

FR0010313833

3500

75,5543

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

05/02/2025

FR0010313833

3500

75,9906

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

06/02/2025

FR0010313833

3500

78,9298

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

07/02/2025

FR0010313833

3500

80,6023

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

19 000

76,8585

Arkema

