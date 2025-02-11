Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 03 February to 07 February 2025
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 03 February to 07 February 2025.
|
Name of the issuer
|
Issuer identifier code
|
Day of the transaction
|
Financial instrument identifier code
|
Total daily volume (number of shares)
|
Weighted average price of daily acquisition
|
Market identifier code
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
03/02/2025
|
FR0010313833
|
5000
|
74,3085
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
04/02/2025
|
FR0010313833
|
3500
|
75,5543
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
05/02/2025
|
FR0010313833
|
3500
|
75,9906
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
06/02/2025
|
FR0010313833
|
3500
|
78,9298
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
07/02/2025
|
FR0010313833
|
3500
|
80,6023
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
19 000
|
76,8585
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2025/
