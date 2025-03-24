Werbung ausblenden

Carmila: Statement of Own Shares Dealings from 17 to 21 March 2025

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

Carmila (Paris:CARM):

Data Aggregated by Day and by Market

Name of the Issuer Identity code of the Issuer Date of the transaction Identity code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares Market (MIC Code)
Carmila 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 2025-03-17 FR0010828137

7000

17,665263

 XPAR
Carmila 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 2025-03-18 FR0010828137

7000

17,578569

 XPAR
Carmila 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 2025-03-19 FR0010828137

7000

17,436040

 XPAR
Carmila 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 2025-03-20 FR0010828137

6563

17,413540

 XPAR
Carmila 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 2025-03-21 FR0010828137

7000

17,352666

 XPAR
      TOTAL

34563

17,490172

  

 

Carmila

