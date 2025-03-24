Carmila: Statement of Own Shares Dealings from 17 to 21 March 2025
Regulatory News:
Carmila (Paris:CARM):
Data Aggregated by Day and by Market
|Name of the Issuer
|Identity code of the Issuer
|Date of the transaction
|Identity code of the financial instrument
|Total daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
|Market (MIC Code)
|Carmila
|222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72
|2025-03-17
|FR0010828137
|
7000
|
17,665263
|XPAR
|Carmila
|222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72
|2025-03-18
|FR0010828137
|
7000
|
17,578569
|XPAR
|Carmila
|222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72
|2025-03-19
|FR0010828137
|
7000
|
17,436040
|XPAR
|Carmila
|222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72
|2025-03-20
|FR0010828137
|
6563
|
17,413540
|XPAR
|Carmila
|222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72
|2025-03-21
|FR0010828137
|
7000
|
17,352666
|XPAR
|TOTAL
|
34563
|
17,490172
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250324337267/en/
Carmila
