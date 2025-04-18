Tineco Returns to Milan with the Launch of a New Pop-Up Store!

From April 18 to 24, you can visit the store in Via Nerino 2 and discover the new series of increasingly smart floor cleaners

Tineco, a leading company in the smart home appliances category, is pleased to announce the opening of its second pop-up store in Milan, inviting all enthusiasts and the curious to try out its products, in particular the new Tineco FLOOR ONE S9 Artist series. The store will be open in the heart of the city, in Via Nerino 2, near the Milan Cathedral from April 18 to 24 from 10:00 to 20:00.

Tineco Returns to Milan: Discover the New Pop-Up Experience

Pet week arrives in town with Tineco

The store will be open for a week and during these days the company has organized several games and activities that will show the features of the products, and in particular, it will be the ideal opportunity to discover the new Tineco FLOOR ONE S9 Artist series and test it. In addition, Tineco makes a special invitation to owners of four-legged friends, as they too will be welcome in the store, and not only, since many of the organized activities will see them as protagonists!

FLOOR ONE S9 Artist series

Tineco FLOOR ONE S9 Artist Series, composed of FLOOR S9 Artist and FLOOR ONE S9 Artist Premium, also designed for those who have pets at home. In fact, the new products are equipped with iLoop Smart Sensor technology, which automatically adjusts the suction power and water flow based on the dirt detected, ensuring optimal cleaning even for pet owners, keeping the house constantly sanitized!

Tineco FLOOR ONE S9 Artist Series has a cordless design that guarantees total freedom of movement and ease of use, intelligent wheels with SmoothDrive Technology that allow effortless maneuverability and an LED display that provides real-time information on the cleaning status and performance of the device. After each use, the device automatically performs a cleaning cycle that takes only 2 minutes to remove the dirt accumulated on the rollers and internal tubes. With a suction power of 22,000 Pa, the series easily tackles even the most stubborn stains left by your four-legged friends, ensuring impeccable results.

The appointment is from April 18 to 24 from 10:00 to 20:00 in via Nerino 2. Tineco is waiting for you!

Tineco

Tineco was founded in 1998 with the launch of its first vacuum cleaner, and has been leading innovation in the smart home appliance category ever since. Tineco is dedicated to designing quality, useful, easy-to-use and smart home electronics products. With the PURE ONE range of vacuum cleaners and the introduction of the first intelligent washer/dryer vacuum cleaner on the market - the FLOOR ONE series - Tineco has quickly become a leader in the smart home appliance category.

