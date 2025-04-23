ID Logistics: Strong Year-start With Revenues Growth of +17.9% in Q1 2025

Revenues for Q1 2025: ¬867.8 million, up 17.9% (+17.7% on a like-for-like basis)

Strong commercial momentum continues with the signing of new contracts

ID Logistics (ISIN: FR0010929125, Mnemo: IDL), the European leader in contract logistics, today announced its revenues for the first quarter of 2025.

Eric Hémar, Chairman and CEO of ID Logistics, comments: « Following on from the second half of 2024, ID Logistics recorded strong revenues growth in the first quarter of 2025. The Group continues to benefit from a diversified customer portfolio, the trust of global leaders, particularly in the consumer goods and e-commerce sectors, and a balanced business in terms of geographical exposure. Its contract logistics services are exclusively focused on domestic operations and are demonstrating good resilience against the changing global economic environment. Furthermore, the strong level of embedded growth and the sustained number of tenders should enable ID Logistics to continue its strong development in 2025 ».

Revenues, in ¬m 2025 2024 Change Change on a

like-for-like basis* 1st quarter 867.8 736.3 +17.9% +17.7%

*see appendix

Q1 2025 REVENUES GROWTH: +17.9% (+17.7% ON A LIKE-FOR-LIKE BASIS)

ID Logistics posted revenues of ¬867.8 million in the first quarter of 2025, up 17.9%. Adjusted for a slightly favorable currency effect during the quarter, growth was 17.7% on a like-for-like basis compared to the first quarter of 2024.

During the first quarter of 2025, we observed the following in particular:

Very good business activity in France, with revenues up 15.8% (27% of Group revenues), continuing the strong rebound recorded in the fourth quarter of 2024;

Revenues in Europe excluding France (47% of Group revenues) rose by 13.5% on a like-for-like basis;

Strong momentum continued in the United States (18% of Group revenues), with revenues up significantly by 33.6% on a like-for-like basis;

Growth of +17.4% on a comparable basis for Latin America and Asia (8% of Group revenue).

During the quarter, ID Logistics launched six new projects.

NEW CONTRACTS

ID Logistics continued to respond to a sustained number of tenders during the 1st quarter of 2025.

By way of example, the Group won or started up the following new contracts:

In France, following the launch of its first operation at the beginning of the year, ID Logistics continues its partnership with METRO, a leading food retailer for the food industry, with a new site located in La Brède, near Bordeaux. This 17,000 sq.m. tri-temperature warehouse handles dry, fresh and frozen products;

In Germany, ID Logistics is strengthening its international partnership with a global e-commerce leader by opening a 68,000 sq.m. platform in the province of Hesse. This site will handle up to 2 million SKUs and will ultimately employ nearly 700 people;

In the United States, in Wisconsin, the Group is opening a new 31,000 sq.m. site for the same leading e-commerce client, employing 350 people. ID Logistics is also continuing to support a global leader in beverages and snacks in the overhaul of its logistics in the United States and has started a new business in the State of Georgia on a 20,000 sq.m. site employing 80 people.

In Brazil, ID Logistics is starting operations for one of the world's leading fashion companies, which is a new customer of the Group. Based in the state of Minas Gerais, this site will grow over the duration of the contract from 24,000 sq.m. and 150 employees to 43,000 sq.m. and 350 employees.

OUTLOOK

While taking into account changes in the global macroeconomic environment, ID Logistics believes it is well positioned overall to maintain its growth: the Group exclusively operates domestic logistics operations, serving leading international customers, mainly in the consumer goods and e-commerce sectors. Over the past few years, the Group has demonstrated its ability to adapt and the strength of its business model thanks to its customer centricity, its capacity for innovation and its diversified and geographically well-distributed business portfolio.

ID Logistics intends to take advantage of its good level of embedded growth and the significant number of tenders to continue its rapid development. The Group also confirms its intention to use its strong investment capacity to pursue external growth opportunities.

NEXT PUBLICATION

Revenues for 2025 2nd quarter: July 23, 2025, after market close.

ABOUT ID LOGISTICS:

ID Logistics, headed by Eric Hémar, is an international contract logistics group with revenues of ¬3.3 billion in 2024. ID Logistics manages nearly 450 sites in 18 countries representing, more than 9 million m² operated in Europe, America, Asia and Africa, with 42,000 employees. With a customer portfolio balanced between distribution, e-commerce and consumer goods, ID Logistics is characterized by offers involving a high level of technology. Since its creation in 2001, the Group has developed a social and environmental approach through a number of original projects, and is now firmly committed to an ambitious CSR policy. ID Logistics shares are listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris and are included in the SBF 120 index (ISIN code: FR0010929125, Mnemo: IDL).

APPENDIX

Revenues, in ¬m 2025 2024 Change Change on a

like-for-like basis* 1st quarter France 230.5 199.0 +15.8% +15.8% Europe (excluding France) 405.9 354.0 +14.7% +13.5% North America 160.8 116.7 +37.8% +33.6% Other 70.6 66.6 +6.0% +17.4% Total 867.8 736.3 +17.9% +17.7%

*see below

CHANGE ON A LIKE-FOR-LIKE BASIS

Changes in revenues on a like-for-like basis reflect the organic performance of the ID Logistics Group, excluding the impact of:

- changes in the scope of consolidation: the contribution to revenues of companies acquired during the period is excluded from this period, and the contribution to revenues of companies sold during the previous period is excluded from this period;

- changes in applicable accounting principles;

- variations in exchange rates, by calculating revenues for different periods on the basis of identical exchange rates: thus, published data for the previous period are converted using the exchange rate for the current period.

Change in revenues from reported to comparable data

in ¬m 2024 Effect of changes

in scope Effect of changes

in exchange rates Change on a

like-for-like basis 2025 1st quarter 736.3 n/a +0.2% +17.7% 867.8

