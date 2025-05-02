EQS-PVR: CPI Europe AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 135 Abs. 2 BörseG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

EQS Stimmrechtsmitteilung: CPI Europe AG
CPI Europe AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 135 Abs. 2 BörseG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

02.05.2025 / 17:20 CET/CEST
Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch EQS News - ein Service der EQS Group.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018

 

Vienna,  29.4.2025

 

Overview

1. Issuer: CPI Europe AG

2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of financial/other instruments

3. Person subject to notification obligation
Radovan Vitek

4. Name of shareholder(s): CPI IMMOHOLDCO A, a.s., CPI IMMOHOLDCO B, a.s., CPI Property Group S.A.

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 25.4.2025

 

6. Total positions

   
% of voting rights attached to shares (7.A)		 % of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)  
 
Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)		  
Total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached  
75,00 %		  
5,5 %		  
80,5 %		  
138 669 711
Position of previous notification (if applicable)  
75,00 %		  
3,44 %		  
78,44 %		  

 

 

Details

7. Notified details of the resulting situation:

 

A: Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN Code		 Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)		 Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG 2018)		 Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)		 Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG
2018)
AT0000A21KS2   104 004 581   75,00 %
SUBTOTAL A 104 004 581 75,00 %

 

 

B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument
Expiration Date
Exercise Period		 Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is exercised
% of voting rights
Equity Swap n/a n/a 2 851 703 2,06%
    SUBTOTAL B.1    

 

 

B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018
Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical /
Cash Settlement		 Number of
voting rights		 % of voting rights
Turbo Long Certificate n/a n/a Cash 2 268 714 1,64 %
Turbo Long Certificate n/a n/a Cash 2 500 000 1,80 %
      SUBTOTAL B.2 4 768 714 3,44 %

 

 

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

☐ Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

☒ Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

No. Name Directly controlled by No. Shares held  directly (%) Financial/other instruments held  directly (%) Total of both (%)
1 Radovan Vitek   0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 %
2 Whislow  Equities Ltd. 1 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 %
3 Vitek Family Trust 1 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 %
4 Trust KAMV 1 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 %
5 Pasalida, a.s. 4 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 %
6 Amonita, a.s. 5 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 %
7 Perilomid, a.s. 4 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 %
8 Bisazam, a.s. 7 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 %
9 Gentaviana, a.s. 3 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 %
10 Estodanto, a.s. 6,8,9 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 %
11 Nuclesot, a.s. 10 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 %
12 Mustonaria, a.s. 3 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 %
13 Adauteis, a.s. 6,8,12 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 %
14 Meganeura, a.s. 13 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 %
15 Carbiomys, a.s. 3 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 %
16 Gerocasiata, a.s. 6,8,15 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 %
17 Proluesta, a.s. 16 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 %
18 Azdarid, a.s. 3 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 %
19 Gornopsia, a.s. 18 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 %
20 Rugopsia, a.s. 19 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 %
21 Senecate, a.s. 19 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 %
22 Ravento S.à r.l. 11,14,17,20,21 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 %
23 Efimacor S.à r.l. 11,14,17,20,21 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 %
24 Larnoya Invest  S.à.r.l. 23 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 %
25 CPI Property Group S.A. 2,22,23,24 2,00 % 5,5 % 7,5 %
26 CPI EUROPE HOLDING 1, a.s. 25 0,00% 0,00% 0,00%
27 CPI EUROPE HOLDING 2, a.s. 26 0,00% 0,00% 0,00%
28 CPI IMMOHOLDCO A, a.s. 27 51,00% 0,00% 51,00%
29 CPI IMMOHOLDCO B, a.s. 27 22,00% 0,00% 22,00%

 

 

9. In case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting: -

Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.

 

10. Sonstige Kommentare:

Full chain of controlled undertakings: Radovan Vitek is the founder of the Vitek Family Trust. The Vitek Family Trust holds 100% in Gentaviana, a.s., which in turn holds 0.044% in Estodanto, a.s. Further to that Radovan Vítek is the protector of Trust KAMV. The Trust KAMV holds 100% in Pasalida, a.s., which in turn holds 100% in Amonita, a.s., which in tuns holds 49.978% in Estodanto, a.s. The Trust KAMV holds 100% in Perilomid, a.s., which in turn holds 100% in Bisazam, a.s., which in turns holds 49.978% in Estodanto, a.s. Estodanto, a.s. holds 100% in Nuclesot, a.s., which in turn holds 33.298% in Ravento S.à r.l. and 33.298% in Efimacor S.à r.l. The Vitek Family Trust holds 100% in Mustonaria, a.s., which in turn holds 0.044% in Adauteis, a.s. The Trust KAMV holds 100% in Pasalida, a.s., which in turn holds 100% in Amonita, a.s., which in tuns holds 49.978% in Adauteis, a.s. The Trust KAMV holds 100% in Perilomid, a.s., which in turn holds 100% in Bisazam, a.s., which in turns holds 49.978% in Adauteis, a.s. Adauteis, a.s. holds 100% in Meganeura, a.s., which in turn holds 33.298% in Ravento S.à r.l. and 33.298% in Efimacor S.à r.l. The Vitek Family Trust holds 100% in Carbiomys, a.s., which in turn holds 0.044% in Gerocasiata, a.s. The Trust KAMV holds 100% in Pasalida, a.s., which in turn holds 100% in Amonita, a.s., which in tuns holds 49.978% in Gerocasiata, a.s.  The Trust KAMV holds 100% in Perilomid, a.s., which in turn holds 100% in Bisazam, a.s., which in turns holds 49.978% in Gerocasiata, a.s. Gerocasiata, a.s. holds 100% in Proluesta, a.s., which in turn holds 33.298% in Ravento S.à r.l. and 33.298% in Efimacor S.à r.l. The Vitek Family Trust holds 100% in Azdarid, a.s., which in turn holds 100% in Gornopsia, a.s., which in turn holds 100% in Rugopsia, a.s., which in turn holds 0.096% in Ravento S.à r.l. and 0.096% in Efimacor S.à r.l. Further to that Gornopsia, a.s. holds 100% in Senecate, a.s., which in turn holds 0.010% in Ravento S.à r.l. and 0.010% in Efimacor S.à r.l. Mr. Vitek fully controls Whislow Equities Ltd. Whislow Equities in turn directly holds 10.44% in CPI Property Group S.A.. Ravento S.à r.l. directly holds 49.42% in CPI Property Group S.A.. Efimacor S.à r.l., directly holds 9.13% in CPI PROPERTY GROUP. Efimacor S.à r.l. also holds 100% in Larnoya invest S.à r.l., which in turn directly holds 16.96% in CPI Property Group S.A.. CPI Property Group S.A. holds 2% (rounded) of the ordinary shares in CPI Europe AG, 2,268,714 of cash-settled Turbo Certificates Long CPI Europe AG (AT0000A3GA61) and 250 of cash-settled Turbo Certificates Long CPI Europe AG (AT0000A3K2V1) as well as an equity swap transaction relating to 2,851,703 shares in CPI Europe AG. CPI Property Group S.A. holds 100% in CPI EUROPE HOLDING 1, a.s. and CPI EUROPE HOLDING 1, a.s. holds 100% in CPI EUROPE HOLDING 2, a.s. and CPI EUROPE HOLDING 2, a.s. holds 100% in each of CPI IMMOHOLDCO A, a.s. and CPI IMMOHOLDCO B, a.s. CPI IMMOHOLDCO A, a.s. holds 51% (rounded; 70,721,553) of the ordinary shares in CPI Europe AG, and CPI IMMOHOLDCO B, a.s. holds 22% (rounded; 30.507.336) of the ordinary shares in CPI Europe AG.

 

 Vienna am  29.4.2025


02.05.2025 CET/CEST

Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: CPI Europe AG
Wienerbergstraße 9
1100 Wien
Österreich
Internet: http://cpi-europe.com/

Ende der Mitteilung EQS News-Service

2127884  02.05.2025 CET/CEST

