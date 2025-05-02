EQS-PVR: CPI Europe AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 135 Abs. 2 BörseG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018

Vienna, 29.4.2025

Overview

1. Issuer: CPI Europe AG

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 25.4.2025

6. Total positions

Details

7. Notified details of the resulting situation:

10. Sonstige Kommentare:

Full chain of controlled undertakings: Radovan Vitek is the founder of the Vitek Family Trust. The Vitek Family Trust holds 100% in Gentaviana, a.s., which in turn holds 0.044% in Estodanto, a.s. Further to that Radovan Vítek is the protector of Trust KAMV. The Trust KAMV holds 100% in Pasalida, a.s., which in turn holds 100% in Amonita, a.s., which in tuns holds 49.978% in Estodanto, a.s. The Trust KAMV holds 100% in Perilomid, a.s., which in turn holds 100% in Bisazam, a.s., which in turns holds 49.978% in Estodanto, a.s. Estodanto, a.s. holds 100% in Nuclesot, a.s., which in turn holds 33.298% in Ravento S.à r.l. and 33.298% in Efimacor S.à r.l. The Vitek Family Trust holds 100% in Mustonaria, a.s., which in turn holds 0.044% in Adauteis, a.s. The Trust KAMV holds 100% in Pasalida, a.s., which in turn holds 100% in Amonita, a.s., which in tuns holds 49.978% in Adauteis, a.s. The Trust KAMV holds 100% in Perilomid, a.s., which in turn holds 100% in Bisazam, a.s., which in turns holds 49.978% in Adauteis, a.s. Adauteis, a.s. holds 100% in Meganeura, a.s., which in turn holds 33.298% in Ravento S.à r.l. and 33.298% in Efimacor S.à r.l. The Vitek Family Trust holds 100% in Carbiomys, a.s., which in turn holds 0.044% in Gerocasiata, a.s. The Trust KAMV holds 100% in Pasalida, a.s., which in turn holds 100% in Amonita, a.s., which in tuns holds 49.978% in Gerocasiata, a.s. The Trust KAMV holds 100% in Perilomid, a.s., which in turn holds 100% in Bisazam, a.s., which in turns holds 49.978% in Gerocasiata, a.s. Gerocasiata, a.s. holds 100% in Proluesta, a.s., which in turn holds 33.298% in Ravento S.à r.l. and 33.298% in Efimacor S.à r.l. The Vitek Family Trust holds 100% in Azdarid, a.s., which in turn holds 100% in Gornopsia, a.s., which in turn holds 100% in Rugopsia, a.s., which in turn holds 0.096% in Ravento S.à r.l. and 0.096% in Efimacor S.à r.l. Further to that Gornopsia, a.s. holds 100% in Senecate, a.s., which in turn holds 0.010% in Ravento S.à r.l. and 0.010% in Efimacor S.à r.l. Mr. Vitek fully controls Whislow Equities Ltd. Whislow Equities in turn directly holds 10.44% in CPI Property Group S.A.. Ravento S.à r.l. directly holds 49.42% in CPI Property Group S.A.. Efimacor S.à r.l., directly holds 9.13% in CPI PROPERTY GROUP. Efimacor S.à r.l. also holds 100% in Larnoya invest S.à r.l., which in turn directly holds 16.96% in CPI Property Group S.A.. CPI Property Group S.A. holds 2% (rounded) of the ordinary shares in CPI Europe AG, 2,268,714 of cash-settled Turbo Certificates Long CPI Europe AG (AT0000A3GA61) and 250 of cash-settled Turbo Certificates Long CPI Europe AG (AT0000A3K2V1) as well as an equity swap transaction relating to 2,851,703 shares in CPI Europe AG. CPI Property Group S.A. holds 100% in CPI EUROPE HOLDING 1, a.s. and CPI EUROPE HOLDING 1, a.s. holds 100% in CPI EUROPE HOLDING 2, a.s. and CPI EUROPE HOLDING 2, a.s. holds 100% in each of CPI IMMOHOLDCO A, a.s. and CPI IMMOHOLDCO B, a.s. CPI IMMOHOLDCO A, a.s. holds 51% (rounded; 70,721,553) of the ordinary shares in CPI Europe AG, and CPI IMMOHOLDCO B, a.s. holds 22% (rounded; 30.507.336) of the ordinary shares in CPI Europe AG.