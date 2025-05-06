Gecina: Monthly Disclosure of the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights

Business Wire · Uhr

(In conformity with the article 223-16 of the general regulation of AMF (Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Regulatory News:

Gecina (Paris:GFC):

Date

Total number of shares

Total number of voting rights

April 2025

76,738,691

Total number of voting rights

(including treasury shares):

76,738,691

 

Total number of voting rights

(excluding treasury shares):

74,016,289

 

Previous declaration

Date

Total number of shares

Total number of voting rights

March 2025

76,738,691

Total number of voting rights

(including treasury shares):

76,738,691

 

Total number of voting rights

(excluding treasury shares):

73,002,289

 

French limited company (société anonyme) with a share capital of 575,540,182.50 euros
Registered office: 16 rue des Capucines, 75084 Paris Cedex 02, France
Paris trade and company register: 592 014 476

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250506853696/en/

Gecina

EinstellungenAktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Einstellungen
Gecina

onvista Premium-Artikel

onvista Trading-Impuls
Diese drei Dax-Aktien sind reif für einen Rücksetzerheute, 16:00 Uhr · onvista
Diese drei Dax-Aktien sind reif für einen Rücksetzer
Chartzeit Wochenausgabe vom 04.05.2025
Kleinanleger kaufen wie verrückt US-Aktien - kann die Erholungsrally nun weitergehen?04. Mai · onvista
Kleinanleger kaufen wie verrückt US-Aktien - kann die Erholungsrally nun weitergehen?
Kolumne von Stefan Riße
Sehen wir in den USA einen echten Abschwung oder nur eine Scheinrezession?03. Mai · Acatis
Sehen wir in den USA einen echten Abschwung oder nur eine Scheinrezession?
Weitere Artikel

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Weitere Artikel