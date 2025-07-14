Werbung ausblenden

Eurofins: Purchases of Own Shares From July 7th to July 11th 2025

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

Eurofins (Paris:ERF):

Name of the

Issuer

Identity code of the

Issuer

Day of the

transaction

Identity code of

the financial

instrument

Total daily

volume (in

number of

shares)

Daily

weighted

average

purchase

price of

the shares

Market

(MIC

Code)

EUROFINS

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

07/07/2025

FR0014000MR3

10,000

60.4588

XPAR

EUROFINS

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

08/07/2025

FR0014000MR3

10,000

59.5725

XPAR

EUROFINS

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

09/07/2025

FR0014000MR3

20,000

59.8384

XPAR

EUROFINS

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

10/07/2025

FR0014000MR3

20,000

60.0554

XPAR

EUROFINS

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

11/07/2025

FR0014000MR3

10,000

60.5362

XPAR

 

 

TOTAL

70,000

60.0507

 

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: https://www.eurofins.com/investors/share-buy-back-programmes

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250714173477/en/

Eurofins

Eurofins Scientific
