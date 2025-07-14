Eurofins: Purchases of Own Shares From July 7th to July 11th 2025
Regulatory News:
Eurofins (Paris:ERF):
|
Name of the
Issuer
|
Identity code of the
Issuer
|
Day of the
transaction
|
Identity code of
the financial
instrument
|
Total daily
volume (in
number of
shares)
|
Daily
weighted
average
purchase
price of
the shares
|
Market
(MIC
Code)
|
EUROFINS
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
07/07/2025
|
FR0014000MR3
|
10,000
|
60.4588
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
08/07/2025
|
FR0014000MR3
|
10,000
|
59.5725
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
09/07/2025
|
FR0014000MR3
|
20,000
|
59.8384
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
10/07/2025
|
FR0014000MR3
|
20,000
|
60.0554
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
11/07/2025
|
FR0014000MR3
|
10,000
|
60.5362
|
XPAR
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
70,000
|
60.0507
|
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: https://www.eurofins.com/investors/share-buy-back-programmes
