ID Logistics: Continued Strong Growth Momentum in the Second Quarter of 2025, With Revenues Up+ 16.5%

Revenues for Q2 2025: ¬893.9m, +14.3% (+16.5% at constant exchange rates)

Revenues for H1 2025: ¬1,761.7m, +16.0% (+17.1% at constant exchange rates)

Commercial momentum remains strong with the signing of new contracts

ID Logistics (ISIN: FR0010929125, Ticker: IDL), the European leader in contract logistics, today announced its revenues for the second quarter of 2025.

Eric Hémar, Chairman and CEO of ID Logistics, commented: "In the second quarter of 2025, ID Logistics continued to record solid revenues growth. All geographic regions grew, particularly the United States, with an increase in activity of more than 30% at constant exchange rates. In addition, the number of tenders remains high. With already about fifteen new operations already launched since the beginning of 2025, ID Logistics is on track with its business plan and should record another year of growth in 2025."

Revenues, in ¬ million 2025 2024 Change Change on a like-for-like basis* 2nd quarter 893.9 782.3 +14.3% +16.5% 1st half 1,761.7 1,518.6 +16.0% +17.1% *see appendix

CONTINUED STRONG REVENUES GROWTH IN THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2025: +14.3% (+16.5% AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES)

ID Logistics posted revenues of ¬893.9 million in the second quarter of 2025, up +14.3%. Adjusted for an overall unfavorable currency effect during the quarter, growth was +16.5% compared to the second quarter of 2024, while the basis for comparison was particularly high (+16.0% in Q2 2024).

During the second quarter of 2025, the following trends were particularly noticeable:

Very strong activity in France (27% of Group revenues) with growth of +15.9%, continuing the strong rebound observed since the fourth quarter of 2024;

Good revenues growth in Europe excluding France (47% of Group revenues) +10.2% on a like-for-like basis;

Very strong momentum in the United States (18% of Group revenues), with revenues up 31.8% on a like-for-like basis;

A 28.1% increase on a like-for-like basis for Latin America and Asia (8% of Group revenues);

During the second quarter of 2025, the Group launched eight new projects.

ID Logistics thus ended the first half of 2025 with revenues of ¬1,761.7 million, up 16.0%, including 17.1% at constant exchange rates. During the first six months of 2025, ID Logistics started 14 new projects, a similar level compared to H1 2024.

NEW CONTRACTS

ID Logistics responded to a steady stream of tenders during the second quarter of 2025. For example, the Group won or started the following new contracts:

In France, La Redoute, the French leader in fashion and home e-commerce, has entrusted ID Logistics with the outsourcing of its main logistics activity. Highly mechanized, this 42,000 sq.m. site with more than 300 employees is organized to process more than 3,500 orders per hour.

In Poland, ID Logistics has launched a new business for a fast-growing global leader in chocolate candy. In a 30,000 sq.m. warehouse at the customer's production site south of Warsaw, the Group provides warehousing, preparation and co-packing services with around 50 employees.

In the United Kingdom, after starting two operations in 2023 and 2024 for a global fashion leader, ID Logistics is continuing its development and will launch a new operation in the third quarter of 2025 for a global e-commerce leader and long-standing customer of the Group. Based in Leeds in the north of the country, this operation will employ 250 people at a 52,000 sq.m. site.

In Brazil, ID Logistics launched two sites during the quarter for one of its long-standing customers in e-commerce. The first is in the state of Rio de Janeiro, covering an area of 31,000 sq.m., and the second is in the state of Minas Gerais, covering an area of 51,000 sq.m. They employ more than 900 people in total.

OUTLOOK

With a diversified customer portfolio of leading players, a balanced geographical presence and a solid development model, ID Logistics is well positioned to continue its growth trajectory.

In the short term, the Group is focusing on the smooth start-up of the many operations planned for this year and on maintaining its proximity to its customers in order to provide them with innovative solutions in a rapidly changing global macroeconomic environment.

NEXT PUBLICATION

2025 half-year results: August 27, 2025, after market close.

ABOUT ID LOGISTICS:

ID Logistics, headed by Eric Hémar, is an international contract logistics group with revenues of ¬3.3 billion in 2024. ID Logistics manages nearly 450 sites in 18 countries representing, more than 9 million m² operated in Europe, America, Asia and Africa, with 42,000 employees. With a customer portfolio balanced between distribution, e-commerce and consumer goods, ID Logistics is characterized by offers involving a high level of technology. Since its creation in 2001, the Group has developed a social and environmental approach through a number of original projects, and is now firmly committed to an ambitious CSR policy. ID Logistics shares are listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris and are included in the SBF 120 index (ISIN code: FR0010929125, Mnemo: IDL).

APPENDIX

Revenues, in ¬ million 2025 2024 Change Change on a like-for-like basis* 2nd quarter France 245.5 211.9 +15.9% +15.9% Europe (excluding France) 417.6 377.6 +10.6% +10.2% North 159.7 127.7 +25.1% +31.8% Other 71.1 65.1 +9.2% +28.1% Total 893.9 782.3 +14.3% +16.5% 1st half France 476.0 410.9 +15.8% +15.8% Europe (excluding France) 823.5 731.6 +12.6% +11.8% North 320.5 244.3 +31.2% +32.7% Other 141.7 131.8 +7.5% +22.6% Total 1,761.7 1,518.6 +16.0% +17.1% *see below

CHANGE ON A LIKE-FOR-LIKE BASIS

Changes in revenues on a like-for-like basis reflect the organic performance of the ID Logistics Group, excluding the impact of:

changes in the scope of consolidation: the contribution to revenues of companies acquired during the period is excluded from this period, and the contribution to revenues of companies sold during the previous period is excluded from this period;

changes in applicable accounting principles;

variations in exchange rates, by calculating revenues for different periods on the basis of identical exchange rates: thus, published data for the previous period are converted using the exchange rate for the current period.

Change in revenues from reported to comparable data

in ¬ million 2024 Effect of changes in scope Effect of changes in exchange rates Change on a like-for-like basis 2025 1st quarter 736.3 n/a +0.2% +17.7% 867.8 2nd quarter 782.3 n/a -2.2% +16.5% 893.9 1st half 1,518.6 n/a -1.1% +17.1% 1,761.7

