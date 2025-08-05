Werbung ausblenden

Original-Research: MAX Automation SE (von NuWays AG): BUY

dpa-AFX · Uhr
    ^
Original-Research: MAX Automation SE - from NuWays AG

05.08.2025 / 09:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS
Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The
result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an
invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Classification of NuWays AG to MAX Automation SE

     Company Name:                MAX Automation SE
     ISIN:                        DE000A2DA588

     Reason for the research:     Update
     Recommendation:              BUY
     from:                        05.08.2025
     Target price:                EUR 6.50
     Target price on sight of:    12 months
     Last rating change:
     Analyst:                     Christian Sandherr

Q2 figures out: order intake is the silver lining

MAX Automation delivered a mixed set of Q2 2025 results, marked by continued
top-line weakness and a sharp margin erosion, but partially offset by a
solid uptick in order intake. Group revenue in H1 2025 came in at EUR 154m,
representing a 17.9% yoy decline, primarily driven by delayed project
execution and cautious investment activity across key customer segments. Q2
revenue of EUR 84.9m were down 13% yoy. The impact was most pronounced at
e-mobility focused bdtronic (Q2: -27% yoy to 15.6m, H1: -38% yoy to EUR 31.4m)
and packaging company NSM + Jücker (Q2: -36% yoy to EUR 10.7m, H1: -23% yoy to
EUR 20m). Positively, Vecoplan recorded stabilizing revenues in Q2 (+0.4% yoy,
H1: -6.6% yoy) thanks to good demand for its recycling solutions.

H1 EBITDA fell even more steeply, plunging 75% yoy to EUR 3.9m with Q2 EBITDA
coming in at EUR 3.8m (-50% yoy) reflecting not only the volume shortfall but
also elevated cost structures and underutilized capacity.

Roughly two weeks ago, management already cut the FY25 guidance to EUR

300-340m sales and EUR 12-18m EBITDA (eNuW: EUR 310m sales and EUR 12.8m EBITDA).

Mind you, the magnitude of the EBITDA guidance reduction was partially
impacted by one-off expenses (in addition to a lower top line), estimated at
around EUR 5m (eNuW), aimed at aligning cost structures across the portfolio.
Importantly, all related costs will be fully recognized in FY25, leading to
a reduced cost base from the following year onward.

The clear silver lining in the quarter was the improvement in order
momentum. Order intake in Q2 reached EUR 92.6m, marking a 7.4% increase
compared to EUR 86.2m in the same period last year. On a half-year basis,
total order intake rose 5.7% to EUR 176.5m (H1 2024: EUR 166.9m). The individual
portfolio companies showed a mixed picture. While bdtronic and Vecoplan
reported stabilizing H1 order intake, NSM + Jücker showed an 82% yoy
increase to EUR 24.5m carried by a demand recovery for packaging solutions.

With this, the order backlog at the end of H1 increased by 13.3% yoy to EUR
174.8m. This rising backlog provides a more solid foundation for revenue
stabilization in the second half and could support a gradual recovery into
FY26, provided execution and project conversion improve.

We confirm our BUY rating with an unchanged EUR 6.50 PT based on a DCF with
its stake in ZEAL Network accounting for roughly 25% of the company's
Enterprise Value.



You can download the research here:
https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=4bccf1d9392484732bd8b0bdab4dca88
For additional information visit our website:
https://www.nuways-ag.com/research-feed

Contact for questions:
NuWays AG - Equity Research
Web: www.nuways-ag.com
Email: research@nuways-ag.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag
Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany
++++++++++
Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss
bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.
Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben
analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.
++++++++++

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

2179346 05.08.2025 CET/CEST

°
EinstellungenAktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Einstellungen
MAX Automation
Werbung ausblenden

onvista Premium-Artikel

Kolumne von Stefan Riße
Wieso ich eine US-Rezession nach wie vor für wahrscheinlich halte03. Aug. · Acatis
Wieso ich eine US-Rezession nach wie vor für wahrscheinlich halte
Federal Reserve
Hat Trump mit seiner Kritik an der US-Notenbank recht?31. Juli · onvista
Hat Trump mit seiner Kritik an der US-Notenbank recht?
Trading-Impuls
Dieser Dax-Wert hat in den kommenden Wochen ordentlich Aufholpotenzial29. Juli · onvista
Jemand prüft Kurse auf seinem Smartphone.
Weitere Artikel

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Weitere Artikel
Werbung ausblenden