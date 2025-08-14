Original-Research: init innovation in traffic systems SE (von Quirin Privatba...

^ Original-Research: init innovation in traffic systems SE - from Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft 14.08.2025 / 12:41 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft to init innovation in traffic systems SE Company Name: init innovation in traffic systems SE ISIN: DE0005759807 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: Buy from: 14.08.2025 Target price: 60.00 Last rating change: Analyst: Ralf Marinoni Solid H1-25 development init's development in the first half of FY 2025 was characterized by a strong sales increase; in July, the company increased its FY 2025 guidance following a rise of a customer's order from Atlanta. We adjusted our estimates and increase the DCF-based TP from EUR 55.00 to EUR 60.00. The recommendation remains, of course, Buy. H1-25 overview In the first six months of 2025, init generated revenue of EUR 141.8m. This is ~ 24% above the previous year's figure of EUR 114.5m. The DILAX group (acquired in September 2024) contributed around EUR 10.1m to the increase in revenue, meaning organic growth amounted to around 15% compared to H1-24. Intensive project activities in North America remained the main driver of organic growth. EBIT came in at EUR 6.5m. In the same period of the previous year, EBIT amounted to EUR 6.7m. You can download the research here: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=6899e1d908708eb2d5aa3bced49775d6 For additional information visit our website: https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/ Contact for questions: Quirin Privatbank AG Institutionelles Research Schillerstraße 20 60313 Frankfurt am Main research@quirinprivatbank.de https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/ --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.eqs-news.com --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2184118 14.08.2025 CET/CEST °