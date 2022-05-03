DGAP-News: COSMO VERKÜNDET ERWEITERUNG DER VEREINBARUNG MIT MEDTRONIC FÜR ELEVIEW(R) AUF ALLE LÄNDER AUSSER KANADA (deutsch)

COSMO VERKÜNDET ERWEITERUNG DER VEREINBARUNG MIT MEDTRONIC FÜR ELEVIEW(R) AUF ALLE LÄNDER AUSSER KANADA

^ Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. / Schlagwort(e): Sonstiges COSMO VERKÜNDET ERWEITERUNG DER VEREINBARUNG MIT MEDTRONIC FÜR ELEVIEW(R) AUF ALLE LÄNDER AUSSER KANADA 03.05.2022 / 06:00 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Medienmitteilung (PDF) Dublin, Irland - 3. Mai 2022: Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. (SIX: COPN, XETRA: C43) («Cosmo») gibt die Ausweitung der Vereinbarung mit Medtronic über den Vertrieb von Eleview(R) in allen Ländern ausser Kanada bekannt, nachdem die Lizenzvereinbarung mit EA Pharma einvernehmlich beendet wurde. Eleview(R) ist ein von Cosmo entwickeltes und patentiertes, submukös injizierbares flüssiges Präparat, das für die Verwendung bei endoskopischen Verfahren im Magen-Darm-Trakt zur submukösen Anhebung von Polypen, Adenomen, Krebs im Frühstadium oder anderen gastrointestinalen Schleimhaut-Läsionen vor der Entfernung mit einer Schlinge oder einem anderen endoskopischen Gerät vorgesehen ist. Ziel ist es, Endoskopikern eine schnellere und weniger riskante Exzision von Adenomen oder Polypen während der Endoskopie zu ermöglichen. Das Präparat wird in die Submukosa unter die zu entfernende Läsion injiziert, wo es ein Kissen bildet, das die Läsion anhebt und bis zu 45 Minuten hält. Dadurch haben Endoskopiker genügend Zeit, die Läsion herauszuschneiden, ohne dass wiederholte Injektionen erforderlich sind. Die Zusammensetzung wird mit Methylene Blue angefärbt und ermöglicht so eine klare Differenzierung des Gewebes und des Operationsgebiets. Dies sorgt für eine bessere Sichtbarkeit des chirurgischen Bereichs und verringert somit das Risiko, dass der Dickdarm während des Eingriffs perforiert wird. Eleview(R) ist in den USA, der EU, Kanada und Japan zugelassen: Die FDA hat das Produkt im September 2015 zugelassen. In der EU wurde das Produkt im Juni 2016 bewilligt. Eleview(R) wurde von Health Canada im Jahr 2019 und im November 2020 von der japanischen Behörde für Arzneimittel und Medizinprodukte (PMDA) zugelassen. Eleview(R) ist in den USA als Medizinprodukt der Klasse II und in Europa als Medizinprodukt der Klasse IIa gemäss der Medizinprodukterichtlinie 93/42/EWG und nachfolgenden Änderungen eingestuft. Alessandro Della Chà, Chief Executive Officer, sagte: «Die Unterzeichnung der Vereinbarung stärkt unsere Zusammenarbeit mit Medtronic weiter und ermöglicht es dem Eleview(R)-Franchise, auf globaler Ebene zu expandieren. Wir freuen uns darauf, Eleview(R)-zu einem weltweiten Erfolg zu machen.» Finanzkalendar Generalversammlung 2022 27. Mai 2022 Halbjahresabschluss 2022 29. Juli 2022 Über Cosmo Pharmaceuticals Cosmo ist ein spezialisiertes Pharmaunternehmen, das sich auf die Entwicklung und Vermarktung von Produkten zur Behandlung ausgewählter Magen-Darm-Erkrankungen und zur Verbesserung der Qualitätsmassnahmen in der Endoskopie durch Unterstützung der Erkennung von Darmläsionen und zur Behandlung ausgewählter dermatologischer Erkrankungen konzentriert. Cosmo entwickelt und produziert Produkte, die weltweit vertrieben werden, darunter Lialda(R), Uceris(R)/Cortiment(R) und Winlevi(R). Cosmo hat auch medizinische Geräte für die Endoskopie entwickelt und unterhält eine Partnerschaft mit Medtronic für den weltweiten Vertrieb von GI Genius(TM), das künstliche Intelligenz zur Erkennung möglicher Anzeichen von Darmkrebs einsetzt. Cosmo hat Aemcolo(R) an Red Hill Biopharma Ltd. für die USA und Relafalk(R) an Dr. Falk Gmbh für die EU und andere Länder lizenziert. Für weitere Informationen über Cosmo und die Produkte besuchen Sie bitte die Website des Unternehmens: www.cosmopharma.com Sprache: Deutsch Unternehmen: Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. Riverside 2, Sir John Rogerson's Dublin 2 Dublin Irland