Big News bei Microsoft | Tesla | Nio | AMD | Spotify im Fokus

👉 Hier geht's zur Opening Bell+: https://bit.ly/3AhObMs *



Die EZB Tagung verlief so ziemlich im Rahmen der Erwartungen und findet an der Wall Street wenig Beachtung. Im Fokus stehen heute Tesla, AMD, Spotify und vor allem auch Microsoft. Ab Ende Juni wird man zunächst nur auf Samsung TV den Cloud basierenden Xbox Gaming Pass, einen Streaming-Service für Videospiele.



0:00 - Intro

0:24 - Überblick

2:26 - Negative Kommentare zu Apple

3:29 - AMD | Intel

5:40 - Microsoft: Xbox-Spiele auf Samsung-TV

9:50 - Tesla | Nio

11:55 - Erholung in China

12:50 - China dementiert Bloomberg-Story

14:25 - China's Zero-Tolerance Policy

15:40 - Spotify | Twitter

17:40 - Uber

19:00 - Apple | Altria

20:40 - Öl und Gas

21:45 - Analystenkommentare

