Big News bei Microsoft | Tesla | Nio | AMD | Spotify im Fokus
Big News bei Microsoft | Tesla | Nio | AMD | Spotify im Fokus
👉 Hier geht's zur Opening Bell+: https://bit.ly/3AhObMs *
Die EZB Tagung verlief so ziemlich im Rahmen der Erwartungen und findet an der Wall Street wenig Beachtung. Im Fokus stehen heute Tesla, AMD, Spotify und vor allem auch Microsoft. Ab Ende Juni wird man zunächst nur auf Samsung TV den Cloud basierenden Xbox Gaming Pass, einen Streaming-Service für Videospiele.
0:00 - Intro
0:24 - Überblick
2:26 - Negative Kommentare zu Apple
3:29 - AMD | Intel
5:40 - Microsoft: Xbox-Spiele auf Samsung-TV
9:50 - Tesla | Nio
11:55 - Erholung in China
12:50 - China dementiert Bloomberg-Story
14:25 - China's Zero-Tolerance Policy
15:40 - Spotify | Twitter
17:40 - Uber
19:00 - Apple | Altria
20:40 - Öl und Gas
21:45 - Analystenkommentare
______________________________________________
► Opening Bell+: https://bit.ly/3AhObMs *
► Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kochwallstreet/
► Podcast: https://apple.co/3ehK4mP
► Website: https://www.markuskoch.de/
► Impressum: https://www.markuskoch.de/impressum
*Werbung
#finanzmarkt #openingbell