ORPEA Announces the First Drawdown of 250 Million Euros Under the Financing Agreement With Its Core Banking Pool

Following the completion of the conditions precedent provided for in the financing agreements and the conciliation protocol announced on 13 June 2022, ORPEA (Paris:ORP) has just made a first drawdown of 250,000,000 euros. ORPEA also notes that the core banking pool who have provided the financing benefit from the security interests detailed in our Press Release published 13 June 2022.

The drawn funds will be used to finance and refinance general corporate purposes of the Group (including, but not limited to, debt service and capital expenditures) as well as the fees owed under the Financing Agreement.

The Company is therefore continuing with the execution of the financing agreement as envisaged and will continue to inform the market on the next steps of its implementation, in compliance with its legal and regulatory obligations.

About ORPEA (www.orpea-corp.com)

Founded in 1989, ORPEA is one of the world leaders in Dependency care (nursing homes, assisted living, post-acute and rehabilitation hospitals, mental health hospitals, home care services)

ORPEA is listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN code: FR0000184798) and is a member of the SBF 120, STOXX 600 Europe, MSCI Small Cap Europe and CAC Mid 60 indices.

