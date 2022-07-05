The 12th Ministerial Conference (MC12) held by the World Trade Organization (WTO) took place from June 12 to 15 in Geneva. Justin Sun, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Grenada to the WTO, led the Grenada delegation to attend the conference and spoke on the first day of the event about multilateral trade, e-commerce, and digital economy, among other topics.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220704005428/en/

H.E. Justin Sun Attends MC12 and Furthers TRON Ecosystem Growth (Photo: Business Wire)

Justin Sun as the Ambassador: Delivered a Speech at WTO's MC12

On December 20 last year, Justin Sun was officially appointed as the Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Granada to the WTO and was authorized to represent Grenada at the WTO meetings during his mandate.

Sun's presence at MC12 also marks his debut as the ambassador in front of a global audience.

According to available sources, the Ministerial Conference is the highest decision-making body of the WTO and is usually convened every two years. By convention, this conference requires each WTO Member to participate as a delegation, which usually consists of a Member's Minister of Commerce and Trade, Minister of Agriculture and other ministries related to trade, as well as the permanent ambassador to the WTO.

It is reported that the WTO MC distributes to delegates badges of different colors based on their positions. Here we notice that Sun's got a red one. As Grenada's Ministry of Trade, Industry, Co-Operative & CARICOM Affairs was unable to attend the conference due to personal reasons, Justin Sun headed the Grenada delegation this year, and his red badge manifests the ministerial-level power he may exercise at the conference.

As the founder of TRON, Justin Sun has built major influence and a strong network, which makes him absolutely qualified for such a supreme honor. At MC 12, he addressed that the development of e-commerce and the broader digital economy, including blockchain and other technologies, will give a strong boost to the global economy.

Sun's schedule as a WTO ambassador is becoming increasingly packed. On June 18, he announced on Weibo that he had met Laurie LO, Permanent Representative of the Hong Kong SAR of China to the WTO, at the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Geneva.

As he had pledged, Sun has been actively promoting digitalization at the WTO and blockchain technology worldwide. To this end, it is critical to build a sound TRON ecosystem, one of the accessible financial infrastructures indispensable in a decentralized future.

Having been in the industry for over a decade, Sun has earned himself many notable titles, with TRON having a bigger say within the industry and across the world. Despite such achievements, he still sticks to his original aspiration of making the Internet decentralized again. By building the most accessible financial infrastructure in public chains, stablecoins, DeFi, Web3, and other fields, Sun has brought his TRON, China's No.1 public chain, onto the global stage.

Brimming with passion and devotion, this young entrepreneur has resumed his journey toward a splendid blockchain-powered future.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220704005428/en/

Angela An

press@tron.network

Website: https://tron.network

Twitter: @trondao

Discord: discord.gg/tron