Information on the Compensation of Mr Guillaume Pepy as Chairman of the Board of Directors of ORPEA

Mr Guillaume Pepy was appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors following the General Meeting of July 28, 2022, during which he was appointed as an independent director.

In accordance with the remuneration policy applicable to the Chairman of the Board of Directors for the year 2022, approved by the General Meeting held today, the Board of Directors, during its meeting held on the same day, set the components of his remuneration as follows.

Mr Guillaume Pepy will receive a fixed annual remuneration of 260,000 euros. This remuneration is effective as of today and will be paid on a pro rata basis.

He also receives compensation for his duties as a director, calculated in accordance with the terms of the Directors' remuneration policy for the year 2022 approved by the abovementioned Meeting.

He does not receive any variable annual or exceptional bonus payments, nor any other element of compensation (including stock options or performance shares) or any benefit in kind.

About ORPEA (www.orpea-corp.com)

ORPEA is a leading global player, expert in the care of all types of frailty. The Group operates in 22 countries and covers three core businesses: care for the elderly (nursing homes, assisted living, home care), post-acute and rehabilitation care and mental health care (specialized clinics). It has more than 71,000 employees and welcomes more than 255,000 patients and residents each year.

ORPEA is listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN code: FR0000184798) and is a member of the SBF 120, STOXX 600 Europe, MSCI Small Cap Europe and CAC Mid 60 indices.

