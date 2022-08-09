Getlink: Shuttle Traffic in July 2022

Regulatory News:

Getlink (Paris:GET):

July 22 July 21 Change Jan-July 2022 Jan-July 2021 Change Truck Shuttles Trucks 115,712 116,556 -1% 882,545 762,928 16% Passenger Shuttles Passenger vehicles* 270,691 98,064 176% 1,143,150 349,432 227%

* Includes cars, motorcycles, vehicles with trailers, caravans, camper vans and coaches.

In July 2022, Le Shuttle Freight transported 115,712 trucks, a decrease of 1% compared to July 2021, impacted by the difficulties encountered on the UK roads around Folkestone and Dover. Since 1 January, more than 882,000 trucks have crossed the Channel aboard the Shuttles.

In July 2022, Le Shuttle transported 270,691 passenger vehicles, an increase of 176% compared to July 2021. Since 1 January, more than 1,143,000 passenger vehicles have crossed the Channel aboard the Shuttles.

Traffic figures for the month of August will be published on Thursday 8 September 2022 before the markets open.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005475/en/

Getlink:

For UK media enquiries contact

John Keefe on + 44 (0) 1303 284491

Email: press@getlinkgroup.com

For other media enquiries contact

Romain Dufour on +33(0)1 4098 0464

For investor enquiries contact:

Jean-Baptiste Roussille on +33 (0)1 40 98 04 81

Email: jean-baptiste.roussille@getlinkgroup.com

Michael Schuller on +44 (0) 1303 288749

Email: Michael.schuller@getlinkgroup.com