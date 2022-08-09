Getlink: Shuttle Traffic in July 2022
Regulatory News:
Getlink (Paris:GET):
|
|
|
July 22
|
July 21
|
Change
|
Jan-July 2022
|
Jan-July
2021
|
Change
|
Truck Shuttles
|
Trucks
|
115,712
|
116,556
|
-1%
|
882,545
|
762,928
|
16%
|
Passenger Shuttles
|
Passenger vehicles*
|
270,691
|
98,064
|
176%
|
1,143,150
|
349,432
|
227%
* Includes cars, motorcycles, vehicles with trailers, caravans, camper vans and coaches.
In July 2022, Le Shuttle Freight transported 115,712 trucks, a decrease of 1% compared to July 2021, impacted by the difficulties encountered on the UK roads around Folkestone and Dover. Since 1 January, more than 882,000 trucks have crossed the Channel aboard the Shuttles.
In July 2022, Le Shuttle transported 270,691 passenger vehicles, an increase of 176% compared to July 2021. Since 1 January, more than 1,143,000 passenger vehicles have crossed the Channel aboard the Shuttles.
Traffic figures for the month of August will be published on Thursday 8 September 2022 before the markets open.
