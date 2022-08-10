Inflation kühlt ab | Rallye an der Wall Street
Ergebnisse heute Abend: Roblox und Coinbase!
0:25 - Inflation verliert an Dynamik | Verbraucherpreise
1:33 - Bondmarkt | Renditen sinken
3:44 - Nasdaq schlägt sich gut
4:14 - China beendet militärische Übungen
5:45 - Dollar schwächer
6:00 - Iran: Kommt es zum Abkommen?
7:08 - Tesla
7:56 - Coinbase
9:39 - Roblox
10:05 - Unity
10:52 - Akamai
11:05 - S&P 500
12:26 - Disney
14:20 - Up- und Downgrades
