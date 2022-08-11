IRW-News: Tudor Gold Corp.: Tudor Gold gibt vierte geänderte und neu formulierte Transaktionsvereinbarung zum Spin-Off der Crown Konzessionsflächen bekannt

IRW-PRESS: Tudor Gold Corp.: Tudor Gold gibt vierte geänderte und neu formulierte Transaktionsvereinbarung zum Spin-Off der Crown Konzessionsflächen bekannt

VANCOUVER, B.C., 10. August 2022 - Tudor Gold Corp. (TSXV: TUD) (Frankfurt: TUC) (das Unternehmen oder Tudor Gold - https://www.rohstoff-tv.com/mediathek/unternehmen/profile/tudor-gold-corp/) gibt bekannt, dass das Unternehmen im Anschluss an seine Pressemitteilungen vom 13. Juli 2021, 1. Februar 2022, 8. Juli 2022 und 4. August 2022 (die ersten Pressemitteilungen) am 10. August 2022 eine geänderte und neu formulierte Vereinbarung (die geänderte Vereinbarung) mit Goldstorm Metals Corp. (Goldstorm), einer hundertprozentigen Tochtergesellschaft, im Zusammenhang mit dem geplanten Spin-Off der sechs zusammenhängenden Konzessionsgebiete des Unternehmens in der Golden Triangle Region im Nordwesten von British Columbia (zusammen das Crown Property) im Wege eines Vereinbarungsplans (die Vereinbarung) geschlossen hat.

Im Anschluss an die Pressemitteilung des Unternehmens vom 4. August 2022 und gemäß der geänderten Vereinbarung stellt das Unternehmen klar, dass der 3. August 2022 nur der Stichtag für die Stimmabgabe auf der Jahreshaupt- und Sonderversammlung des Unternehmens ist, die am 7. September 2022 (die Versammlung) stattfindet und dass alle Tudor Gold Aktionäre (zu einem separaten Stichtag, der vom Board of Directors festgelegt wird, nachdem die Vereinbarung von den Aktionären des Unternehmens genehmigt wurde) für jede gehaltene Tudor Gold Aktie etwa 0,251 Stammaktien an Goldstorm erhalten werden.

Weitere Informationen über die Vereinbarung finden Sie in den ersten Pressemitteilungen. Darüber hinaus werden zusätzliche Einzelheiten zur Vereinbarung im Informationsrundschreiben enthalten sein, das im Zusammenhang mit der bevorstehenden Versammlung an die Aktionäre von Tudor Gold versandt wird.

Über Tudor Gold

Tudor Gold ist ein Edelmetall- und Basismetall-Explorationsunternehmen mit Konzessionsflächen im Goldenen Dreieck von British Columbia, einem Gebiet, in dem produzierende bzw. in der Vergangenheit produzierende Minen sowie mehrere großen Lagerstätten, die sich einer möglichen Erschließung nähern. Das 17.913 Hektar große Treaty Creek Projekt (an dem Tudor Gold zu 60% beteiligt ist) grenzt im Südwesten an das KSM-Grundstück von Seabridge Gold Inc. und im Südosten an das Brucejack-Grundstück von Newcrest Mining Limited.

Im April 2021 veröffentlichte Tudor seinen technischen Bericht 43-101 Technical Report and Initial Mineral Resource Estimate of the Treaty Creek Gold Property, Skeena Mining Division, British Columbia Canada vom 1. März 2021 auf dem Sedar-Profil des Unternehmens. Das Unternehmen besitzt außerdem eine 100-prozentige Beteiligung am Crown-Projekt und eine 100-prozentige Beteiligung am Eskay-North-Projekt, die sich alle im Gebiet Golden Triangle befinden.

IM NAMEN DER BOARD OF DIRECTORS VON TUDOR GOLD CORP.

"Ken Konkin"

Ken Konkin, P.Geo.

President and Chief Executive Officer

Für weitere Informationen besuchen Sie bitte die Website des Unternehmens unter www.tudor-gold.com oder wenden Sie sich an:

Chris Curran

Head of Corporate Development and Communications

Telefon: +1 (604) 559 8092

E-Mail: chris.curran@tudor-gold.com

oder

Carsten Ringler

Head of Investor Relations and Communications

Telefon: +49 151 55362000

E-Mail: carsten.ringler@tudor-gold.com

