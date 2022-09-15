DGAP-AFR: Eqonex Investment Products S.à r.l. acting on its own behalf and in its capacity as management company of Eqonex Investment Products Fund: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

DGAP Vorabbekanntmachung Finanzberichte: Eqonex Investment Products S.à r.l. acting on its own behalf and in its capacity as management company (société de gestion) of Eqonex Investment Products Fund / Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Rechnungslegungsberichten

Eqonex Investment Products S.à r.l. acting on its own behalf and in its capacity as management company of Eqonex Investment Products Fund: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG



15.09.2022 / 14:50 CET/CEST

Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.







Berichtsart: Jahresfinanzbericht



Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 16.09.2022

Ort:

Hiermit gibt die Eqonex Investment Products S.à r.l. acting on its own behalf and in its capacity as management company (société de gestion) of Eqonex Investment Products Fund bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:Sprache: EnglischVeröffentlichungsdatum: 16.09.2022Ort: https://invest.eqonex.com/en/downloads

