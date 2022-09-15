AppBlogHilfe
DGAP-AFR: Eqonex Investment Products S.à r.l. acting on its own behalf and in its capacity as management company of Eqonex Investment Products Fund: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

EQS Group · Uhr

DGAP Vorabbekanntmachung Finanzberichte: Eqonex Investment Products S.à r.l. acting on its own behalf and in its capacity as management company (société de gestion) of Eqonex Investment Products Fund / Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Rechnungslegungsberichten
Eqonex Investment Products S.à r.l. acting on its own behalf and in its capacity as management company of Eqonex Investment Products Fund: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

15.09.2022 / 14:50 CET/CEST
Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

Hiermit gibt die Eqonex Investment Products S.à r.l. acting on its own behalf and in its capacity as management company (société de gestion) of Eqonex Investment Products Fund bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Jahresfinanzbericht

Sprache: Englisch
Veröffentlichungsdatum: 16.09.2022
Ort: https://invest.eqonex.com/en/downloads

15.09.2022 CET/CEST Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Eqonex Investment Products S.à r.l. acting on its own behalf and in its capacity as management company (société de gestion) of Eqonex Investment Products Fund
3, rue Gabriel Lippman
5365 Munsbach
Luxemburg

 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service

1443233  15.09.2022 CET/CEST

