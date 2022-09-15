DGAP-AFR: Eqonex Investment Products S.à r.l. acting on its own behalf and in its capacity as management company of Eqonex Investment Products Fund: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG
DGAP Vorabbekanntmachung Finanzberichte: Eqonex Investment Products S.à r.l. acting on its own behalf and in its capacity as management company (société de gestion) of Eqonex Investment Products Fund / Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Rechnungslegungsberichten
Hiermit gibt die Eqonex Investment Products S.à r.l. acting on its own behalf and in its capacity as management company (société de gestion) of Eqonex Investment Products Fund bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:
Berichtsart: Jahresfinanzbericht
Sprache: Englisch
Veröffentlichungsdatum: 16.09.2022
Ort: https://invest.eqonex.com/en/downloads
Sprache:
|Deutsch
Unternehmen:
|Eqonex Investment Products S.à r.l. acting on its own behalf and in its capacity as management company (société de gestion) of Eqonex Investment Products Fund
|3, rue Gabriel Lippman
|5365 Munsbach
|Luxemburg
