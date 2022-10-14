Latecoere Will Be Present at the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) Convention in Orlando from October 18 to 20

Regulatory News:

Latecoere (Paris:LAT), a "tier 1" international partner group of the world's largest aircraft manufacturers, will be present at the "2022 NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition" in Orlando in the United States from October 18 to 20, which brings together 1,000 aviation companies from business.

On stand n°3669, Latecoere will offer a range of intelligent equipment intended for business aviation: Smart LiFi Monitor, 4K monitors, IFE camera systems... Latecoere experts will also present breakthrough technologies for the cabin such as such as LiFi and on-board fiber optics, which could help lighten the aircraft and thus reduce fuel consumption.

Through its expertise in interconnection systems and aerostructures, Latecoere provides solutions for many business aviation platforms, in particular for Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier and Dassault Aviation.

About Latecoere

As an international group and "Tier 1" partner of the world's leading aircraft manufacturers (Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier, Dassault, Embraer), Latecoere serves aerospace with innovative solutions for a sustainable world. The Group operates in all segments of the aerospace industry (commercial, regional, business and military aircraft), in two business areas:

Aerostructures (46% of sales): fuselage sections and doors.

Interconnection Systems (54% of sales): wiring, electrical furniture and onboard equipment.

As of December 31, 2021, the Group employed 4,764 people in 14 countries. Latecoere, a public limited company with a capital of ¬133,912,589.25 divided into 535,650,357 shares with a par value of ¬0.25, is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment B, ISIN Code: FR0000032278 - Reuters: AEP.PA - Bloomberg: AT.FP

Taddeo Antoine Denry / Investor Relations +33 (0)6 18 07 83 27

Thibault Gential / Media Relations +33 (0)6 76 21 42 05 teamlatecoere@taddeo.fr