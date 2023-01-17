Transgene: Balance Sheet of the Liquidity Contract With Natixis Oddo BHF SCA as of December 31, 2022

Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract entrusted by Transgene (Paris:TNG) to Natixis Oddo BHF SCA, as of December 31, 2022, the following resources were managed through the liquidity account:

- 286,436 shares

- ¬ 123,251.00

In the second half of 2022, a total of:

Purchases 230,148 shares ¬ 467,081 800 market transactions Sales 173,969 shares ¬ 362,798 714 market transactions

It is recalled that when the liquidity program was initially established in 2016, the following resources were made available:

Cash balance of the liquidity contract: ¬ 500,000.00

At the time the liquidity program was transferred to Natixis Oddo BHF SCA on January 2, 2020, the resources managed through the liquidity account consisted of:

- 164,183 shares

- ¬ 246,158.00

Transgene:

Jean-Philippe Del

CFO

+33 (0)3 88 27 91 00

investorrelations@transgene.fr