Transgene: Balance Sheet of the Liquidity Contract With Natixis Oddo BHF SCA as of December 31, 2022
Regulatory News:
Under the liquidity contract entrusted by Transgene (Paris:TNG) to Natixis Oddo BHF SCA, as of December 31, 2022, the following resources were managed through the liquidity account:
- 286,436 shares
- ¬ 123,251.00
In the second half of 2022, a total of:
|
Purchases
|
230,148 shares
|
¬ 467,081
|
800 market transactions
|
Sales
|
173,969 shares
|
¬ 362,798
|
714 market transactions
It is recalled that when the liquidity program was initially established in 2016, the following resources were made available:
Cash balance of the liquidity contract: ¬ 500,000.00
At the time the liquidity program was transferred to Natixis Oddo BHF SCA on January 2, 2020, the resources managed through the liquidity account consisted of:
- 164,183 shares
- ¬ 246,158.00
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230117005660/en/
Transgene:
Jean-Philippe Del
CFO
+33 (0)3 88 27 91 00
investorrelations@transgene.fr