Transgene: Balance Sheet of the Liquidity Contract With Natixis Oddo BHF SCA as of December 31, 2022

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract entrusted by Transgene (Paris:TNG) to Natixis Oddo BHF SCA, as of December 31, 2022, the following resources were managed through the liquidity account:

- 286,436 shares
- ¬ 123,251.00

In the second half of 2022, a total of:

Purchases

230,148 shares

¬ 467,081

800 market transactions

Sales

173,969 shares

¬ 362,798

714 market transactions

It is recalled that when the liquidity program was initially established in 2016, the following resources were made available:

Cash balance of the liquidity contract: ¬ 500,000.00

At the time the liquidity program was transferred to Natixis Oddo BHF SCA on January 2, 2020, the resources managed through the liquidity account consisted of:

- 164,183 shares
- ¬ 246,158.00

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230117005660/en/

Transgene:
Jean-Philippe Del
CFO
+33 (0)3 88 27 91 00
investorrelations@transgene.fr

