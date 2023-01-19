Vervotech and Doblemente Partner to Integrate Vervotech Mapping into Doblemente Booking Platform

Vervotech, a leading AI-driven mapping company transforming the accommodation data segment, and Doblemente, Spain-based all-in-one booking software company for travel agencies, today announced a new technology partnership to provide an integrated booking platform and mapping solution. Through this partnership, customers of Doblemente can leverage Vervotech's AI-driven mapping and content solutions to display accurate hotel data on their platform and enhance the customer booking experience. The uniqueness of Vervotech Mapping solutions is that it provides mapped inventory with the highest accuracy and coverage in the industry. Customers can access real-time insights into supplier data, content quality, and mapping percentage for informed business decisions.

Jorge Mira Ucles, Commercial Director, Doblemente, commented, "Our partnership with Vervotech is our commitment to provide a seamless experience to our users. We are excited to launch this integration to help our partners and customers eliminate duplicate and inconsistent hotel data on their platforms."

Marvel Puri, Chief Revenue Officer, Vervotech, said, "We are thrilled to be working with the Doblemente team to deliver compelling mapping technology solutions to their customers. Vervotech will greatly complement Doblemente's all-in-one booking platform, and we look forward to a long-standing partnership with Doblemente."

About Vervotech:

Established in 2018, Vervotech, a travel technology company, was founded by a team of passionate entrepreneurs with the vision to organize global accommodation data with 100% accuracy by leveraging the power of AI. Vervotech provides one of the most comprehensive travel data management solutions in the travel industry, which includes hotel mapping, room mapping, and hotel-curated content.

About Doblemente:

Doblemente a Spain-based travel technology company with more than 20 years of experience in software development for the tourism industry. The company creates reservation systems that enable travel companies to centralize reservations and increase sales. Its all-in-one booking engine is designed for travel agencies, DMC, ski resorts, TTOO, and tour operators.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230119005346/en/

Vervotech Media Contact: anurag@vervotech.com