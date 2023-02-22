AppBlogHilfe
ARCOM Selects M6 to Continue Its Broadcast on TNT

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

The M6 Group (Paris:MMT) welcomes the selection of the M6 channel by ARCOM as part of the bidding process for the allocation of DTT channel 6.

This step enables it to consider with serenity the continuation of the broadcasting of its programmes to the public in strict compliance with its obligations.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230222005925/en/

INVESTOR RELATIONS Myriam Pinot +33 (0)1 41 92 57 73 / myriam.pinot@m6.fr

PRESS Paul Mennesson +33 (0)1 41 92 61 36 / paul.mennesson@m6.fr

