EQS-News: Multitude SE: Fitch Affirms Multitude at 'B+' with Stable Outlook

EQS Group · Uhr

23.02.2023 / 10:30 CET/CEST
Helsinki, 23 February 2023 – Multitude SE (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS) (“Multitude” or “the Group”) announces that Fitch Ratings has affirmed Multitude SE's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B+' with Stable Outlook. The senior unsecured notes have been affirmed at 'B+'/RR4 and the subordinated hybrid perpetual capital notes at 'B-'/RR6.

Contacts:

Lasse Mäkelä
Chief Strategy and IR Officer
Lasse.makela@multitude.com


About Multitude SE:

Multitude is a fully regulated growth platform for financial technology. Its ambition is to become the most valued financial ecosystem. This vision is backed by +17 years of solid track record in building and scaling financial technology. Through its full European banking license, profound know-how in technology, regulation, cross-selling, and funding, Multitude enables a range of sustainable banking and financial services to grow and scale. Currently, it has three independent business units on this growth platform: Ferratum as a consumer lender, CapitalBox as a business lender, and SweepBank as a shopping and financing app. Multitude and its independent units employ over 700 people in 19 countries, and they together generated EUR 214 million turnover in 2021. Multitude was founded in 2005 in Finland and is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol ‘FRU.’ www.multitude.com


