ABIONYX Pharma Provides an Update on Its Activity and Its Cash Position for the 4th Quarter 2022

2022 consolidated revenue of ¬5.3 million, net of studies for Abionyx

Continued clinical development in renal diseases following positive clinical results from the Phase 2a RACERS study in Sepsis

Cash position of ¬4.0 million as of December 31, 2022

Biotech strategy in ophthalmology to be announced during the month of March 2023

ABIONYX Pharma, (FR0012616852 - ABNX - eligible for PEA PME) (Paris:ABNX), a new generation biotech company dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative therapies for patients, today provides an update on its activity and cash position as of December 31, 2022.

Selected financial information (IFRS)

M¬ 2022 2021 Revenue from ABIONYX Pharma 0.00 0.03 Revenue from IRIS Pharma 5.25 0.64* Total revenue 5.25 0.67 Other revenue 0.00 0.04 Total revenue income and revenue 5.25 0.71 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 4.04 7.93

* Revenue from IRIS Pharma over 1 month in 2021 due to the acquisition date

ABIONYX Pharma recorded a consolidated revenue of ¬5.25 million for the financial year 2022 after elimination of intra-group transactions. IRIS Pharma recorded an annual revenue of ¬5.75 million, of which ¬4.49 million in preclinical and ¬1.26 million in clinical. Since its integration more than a year ago, IRIS Pharma has focused part of its Services activity on preclinical studies of bio-HDL in ophthalmology, in order to determine the strategic axes to accelerate its development.

Regarding the biotech activity dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative therapies to improve the lives of patients, the company did not generate any revenue in this financial year because, in line with its purpose, the company provided its bioproduct free of charge as part of the compassionate access applications.

Update on biotech activity

In the renal area, the Phase 2a clinical trial for CER-001 (called RACERS) in sepsis at high risk of developing acute kidney injury, conducted in partnership with the University of Bari, produced major positive clinical results announced in January. The clinical study met both primary and secondary endpoints. There is no approved treatment for sepsis, which is the 3rd leading cause of death worldwide and affects nearly 14 million people each year, regardless of age or country. Moreover, with an ageing population, the number of patients is expected to double by 2050.

In the LCAT orphan disease, the company continues to receive new Compassionate Access Authorisation (CAA) requests for bio-HDL (CER-001) from several hospitals around the world.

In ophthalmology, the company will present its strategy during the month of March.

The company reminds that beyond the existing cash balance of ¬4.0 million, no dilutive financial instruments have been put in place, as the company favors looking for a strategic partnership.

About ABIONYX Pharma

ABIONYX Pharma is a new generation biotech company that aims to contribute to health through innovative therapies in indications where there is no effective or existing treatment, even the rarest ones. Thanks to its partners in research, medicine, biopharmaceuticals and shareholding, the company innovates on a daily basis to propose drugs for the treatment of renal and ophthalmological diseases, or new HDL vectors used for targeted drug delivery.

