AppBlogHilfe
Werbung ausblenden

Mercialys: Number of Outstanding Shares and Voting Rights as of February 28, 2023

Business Wire · Uhr

(Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Regulatory News:

Mercialys (Paris:MERY):

Number of
outstanding shares

Total number of
voting rights

Total number of voting rights
exercisable during the
General Meeting

93,886,501

93,886,501

93,328,805 

A Société anonyme with capital of Euro 93,886,501
Registered office: 16-18 rue du Quatre-Septembre
75002 Paris
424 064 707 Trade Registry of Paris

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230306005826/en/

Mercialys

Aktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Tief 1 JahrHoch 1 Jahr
Mercialys

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

Weitere Artikel

Meistgelesene Artikel

  1. Alexander Mayer

    Bitcoin: Erneut Gegenwind aus allen Richtungen – Diese Faktoren bewegen gerade die Krypto-Kurse

     · Uhr · decentralist.de
  2. Sehr ambitioniertes Ziel

    Volkswagen will E-Auto-Anteil schneller steigern

     · Uhr · onvista
  3. Kolumne von Heiko Böhmer

    Februar-Bilanz: Die Euphorie ist erst einmal weg

     · Uhr · Heiko Böhmer
Weitere Artikel
Werbung ausblenden