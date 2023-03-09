Getlink: Shuttle Traffic in February 2023

Regulatory News:

Feb. 23 Feb. 22 Change Jan-Feb.

2023 Jan-Feb.

2022 Change Truck Shuttles Trucks 98,902 121,668 -19% 204,307 235,585 -13% Passenger Shuttles Passenger vehicles* 125,491 105,568 19% 251,175 172,443 46% * Includes cars, motorcycles, vehicles with trailers, caravans, camper vans and coaches.

In February 2023, Le Shuttle Freight transported 98,902 trucks in the context of social unrest in France. Since 1 January, more than 204,000 trucks have crossed the Channel aboard the Shuttles.

Le Shuttle transported 125,491 passenger vehicles in February 2023, an increase of 19% compared to February 2022. With more than 251,000 passenger vehicles transported over the first two months of the year, Le Shuttle traffic increased by 46% compared to the same period last year.

Traffic figures for the month of March will be published on Tuesday 11 April 2023 before the markets open.

About Getlink

Getlink SE (Euronext Paris: GET) is, through its subsidiary Eurotunnel, the concessionaire of the Channel Tunnel infrastructure until 2086 and operates Truck and Passenger Shuttle services (cars and coaches) between Folkestone (UK) and Calais (France). Since 31 December 2020 Eurotunnel has been developing the smart border so that the Tunnel remains the fastest, most reliable, easiest and most environmentally friendly way to cross the Channel. Since its inauguration in 1994, more than 481 million people and 99 million vehicles have travelled through the Channel Tunnel. This unique land link, which sees 25% of trade between the Continent and the United Kingdom, has become a vital link reinforced by the ElecLink electrical interconnector installed in the Tunnel, which helps to balance energy needs between France and the United Kingdom. Getlink complements its sustainable mobility services with its rail freight subsidiary Europorte. Committed to "low-carbon" services that control their impact on its environment (through its activities the Group avoids the equivalent of 2 million tonnes of CO 2 per year), Getlink has placed at the heart of its concerns the place given to people, nature and places.

