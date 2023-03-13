Eurotunnel Launches FIRST, the New Premium Offer for its Freight Customers

Regulatory News:

Eurotunnel (Paris:GET) is launching FIRST, a distinctive new service to better meet the needs of freight customers who are looking for additional time savings and dedicated support on their channel crossings.

First is a subscription-based offer that includes a range of innovative services, including priority access to check-in lanes, boarding lanes and to the Douane/SIVEP customs, plant and animal control centres. Digitisation of the customer journey also allows automatic recognition of truck number plates, guaranteeing a smooth and simplified journey.

The service has been tested over several months and the customer satisfaction rate for users exceed 95%. This new offer will reinforce the attractiveness of Le Shuttle Freight and generate additional demand.

In the long term, subscriptions to FIRST could represent up to 10% of the volume of freight traffic.

Deborah Merrens, Eurotunnel Chief Commercial Officer, said: "This new commercial proposition is an answer to the increasing demand for speed and fluidity from our customers and strengthens Eurotunnel Le Shuttle Freight's leadership in the cross-Channel market. The success of the test phase already demonstrates the relevance of this new service."

About Getlink

Getlink SE (Euronext Paris: GET) is, through its subsidiary Eurotunnel, the concessionaire of the Channel Tunnel infrastructure until 2086 and operates Truck and Passenger Shuttle services (cars and coaches) between Folkestone (UK) and Calais (France). Since 31 December 2020 Eurotunnel has been developing the smart border so that the Tunnel remains the fastest, most reliable, easiest and most environmentally friendly way to cross the Channel. Since its inauguration in 1994, more than 481 million people and 99 million vehicles have travelled through the Channel Tunnel. This unique land link, which sees 25% of trade between the Continent and the United Kingdom, has become a vital link reinforced by the ElecLink electrical interconnector installed in the Tunnel, which helps to balance energy needs between France and the United Kingdom. Getlink complements its sustainable mobility services with its rail freight subsidiary Europorte. Committed to "low-carbon" services that control their impact on its environment (through its activities the Group avoids the equivalent of 2 million tonnes of CO2 per year), Getlink has placed at the heart of its concerns the place given to people, nature and places.

https://www.getlinkgroup.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230313005256/en/

Getlink:

For UK media enquiries contact John Keefe on + 44 (0) 1303 284491 Email: press@getlinkgroup.com

For other media enquiries contact Anne-Sophie de Faucigny on +33 (0)6 4601 5286 Romain Dufour on +33(0)6 2000 3138

For investor enquiries contact: Michael Schuller on +44 (0) 1303 288749 Email: Michael.schuller@getlinkgroup.com

Virginie Rousseau on +33 (0)6 7741 0339