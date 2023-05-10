Mercialys: Number of Outstanding Shares and Voting Rights as of April 30, 2023

(Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Mercialys (Paris:MERY):

Number of

outstanding shares Total number of

voting rights Total number of voting rights

exercisable during the

General Meeting 93,886,501 93,886,501 93,313,515

A Société anonyme with capital of Euro 93,886,501

Registered office: 16-18 rue du Quatre-Septembre

75002 Paris

424 064 707 Trade Registry of Paris

