ABIONYX Pharma Provides Further Details on the Setting up of Its Equity-Linked Financing Facility

ABIONYX Pharma, (FR0012616852 - ABNX - PEA PME eligible) (Paris:ABNX), a new generation biotech company dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative therapies based on the world's only natural recombinant ApoA-I, clarifies fundamental points about the setting up of its latest equity-linked financing facility, after receiving questions from its shareholders and the financial community over the past few days.

IRIS's commitment, the subscriber, is key to understanding ABIONYX Pharma's decision to use this equity-linked financing facility tool. Unlike other players offering dilutive tools, IRIS is an investor based in the European Union, whose practices seemed to best protect the interests of ABIONYX Pharma and its shareholders. In particular, IRIS did not sell any shares, nor did request any guarantee on the assets, nor demand any indemnity in the event that the Company did not call of new tranches. ABIONYX Pharma would like to emphasise that the next tranches of this equity-linked financing facility can only be exercised at its own initiative.

ABIONYX Pharma triggered this financing to secure the launch of its biomanufacturing activities, which are the key element of credibility for any technological breakthrough in biomedicines worldwide, particularly in the context of upcoming clinical trials and discussions with major pharma players.

As a listed company which has always taken into account the interests of all its shareholders, ABIONYX Pharma considers that, in the current stock market and economic context of high interest rates, the strengthening of shareholders' equity without pressure from debt was the most appropriate decision to ensure the Company's strategic development given the clinical results, particularly in sepsis.

Finally, ABIONYX Pharma would like to point out that the main shareholders, Domundi, Cyrille Tupin and Luc Demarre, did not sell any shares, and have no intention of doing so, given the solid development outlook of the biotech company as it turns to a pharma.

