MedinCell will publish its annual results (April 2022-March 2023) on June 26, 2023

Due to operational imperatives, the publication of annual results for the year ending March 31, 2023, originally scheduled for June 13th, has been postponed to June 26th, 2023. On the same day, MedinCell (Paris:MEDCL) will hold a videoconference for its shareholders and the financial community.

About MedinCell

MedinCell is an innovative pharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of long-acting injectable products in various therapeutic areas - from development to commercialization - by combining its proprietary BEPO®technology (licensed to Teva under the name SteadyTeq") with active ingredients already known and marketed. Through the controlled and extended release of the active pharmaceutical ingredient, MedinCell makes medical treatments more efficient, particularly thanks to improved compliance and to a significant reduction in the quantity of medication required. MedinCell's proprietary BEPO technology makes it possible to control the delivery of a drug at a therapeutic dose for several days, weeks or months, from the subcutaneous or local injection of a simple, fully bioresorbable deposit just a few millimeters in size. The first treatment based on BEPO technology for the treatment of schizophrenia was approved by the FDA in April 2023 and is now commercialized in the United States by Teva under the name UZEDY". MedinCell collaborates with leading pharmaceutical companies and foundations to improve global health through new therapeutic options. Based in Montpellier, MedinCell currently employs over 140 people representing more than 25 different nationalities. www.medincell.comUZEDY" and SteadyTeq" are trademarks of Teva Pharmaceuticals

