ABIONYX Pharma Announces Unanimous Approval of All Resolutions Put to the Vote at Its Combined General Meeting

ABIONYX Pharma, (FR0012616852 - ABNX - PEA PME eligible), a new generation biotech company dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative therapies based, announces that all resolutions presented at its Combined General Meeting were unanimously approved.

Among the resolutions adopted were the renewal of the mandates of Laura A. Coruzzi, Karen Noel and Cyrille Tupin, Chief Executive Officer of ABIONYX Pharma, for a 3-year term. Shareholders also approved the renewal of the share buyback program and of the liquidity contract.

ABIONYX Pharma would like to thank all shareholders present, represented or having voted by post for their commitment and support at this General Meeting.

The minutes of the General Meeting and the results of the votes by resolution are available on the Company's website in the Shareholder Meeting section.

About ABIONYX Pharma

ABIONYX Pharma is a new generation biotech company that aims to contribute to health through innovative therapies in indications where there is no effective or existing treatment, even the rarest ones. Thanks to its partners in research, medicine, biopharmaceuticals and shareholding, the company innovates on a daily basis to propose drugs for the treatment of renal and ophthalmological diseases, or new HDL vectors used for targeted drug delivery.

NewCap Investor relations Louis-Victor Delouvrier Nicolas Fossiez abionyx@newcap.eu+33 (0)1 44 71 98 53

NewCap Media relations Arthur Rouillé abionyx@newcap.eu+33 (0)1 44 71 94 98