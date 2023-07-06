M6 METROPOLE TELEVISION: Disposal of CTZAR to the Group The Independents

Regulatory News:

The M6 Group (Paris:MMT) through its advertising subsidiary M6 Publicité, sells its majority stake of CTZAR to the Group The Independents.

As part of its diversification strategy, the M6 Group acquired CTZAR at the end of 2018 in order to strengthen its presence in social media and enrich its offer of advertising solutions. Forerunner agency of social media marketing and influence, CTZAR has become a recognized player in this market by doubling its turnover between 2019 and 2023 and increasing its profitability beyond 15%.

In order to accelerate its international development, CTZAR is joining The Independents, a global marketing and communication group specializing in luxury and lifestyle based in 10 countries.

The positive result of this disposal illustrates, once again, the relevance of the Group's strategic choices in terms of diversifications.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230705996087/en/

INVESTOR RELATIONS Myriam Pinot +33 (0)1 41 92 57 73 / myriam.pinot@m6.fr

PRESS Paul Mennesson +33 (0)1 41 92 61 36 / paul.mennesson@m6.fr