AppBlogHilfeonvista bank
Werbung ausblenden

Mercialys: Number of outstanding shares and voting rights as of June 30, 2023

Business Wire · Uhr

(Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Regulatory News:

Mercialys (Paris:MERY):

Number of
outstanding shares

Total number of
voting rights

Total number of voting rights
exercisable during the
General Meeting

93,886,501

93,886,501

93,178,472

 

A Société anonyme with capital of Euro 93,886,501

Registered office: 16-18 rue du Quatre-Septembre

75002 Paris

424 064 707 Trade Registry of Paris

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230710025568/en/

Mercialys

Aktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Mercialys

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Vonovia - Trendwende nimmt Gestalt an

Werbung
· Uhr · HSBC
Vonovia - Trendwende nimmt Gestalt an

Aktien der Zukunft: 3 spannende Ideen

 · Uhr · Aktienwelt360
Aktien der Zukunft: 3 spannende Ideen

VONOVIA - Erholung kann weitergehen

 · Uhr · GodmodeTrader
VONOVIA - Erholung kann weitergehen

VONOVIA - Aktie als Mega-Chance?!

 · Uhr · GodmodeTrader
VONOVIA - Aktie als Mega-Chance?!

Einkommensinvestor, der etwas auf sich hält? 3 Top-Dividendenaktien, die bestimmt auch in deinem Depot sind

 · Uhr · Aktienwelt360
Einkommensinvestor, der etwas auf sich hält? 3 Top-Dividendenaktien, die bestimmt auch in deinem Depot sind
Weitere Artikel

Meistgelesene Artikel

  1. Stefan Riße

    Dieses Land hat kein Erkenntnisproblem mehr, sondern ein Umsetzungsproblem

     · Uhr · Stefan Riße

  2. VW bei Elektroautos im Inland noch hinter Tesla - Preiskampf erwartet

     · Uhr · dpa-AFX
  3. Alexander Mayer

    BlackRock-FOMO legt sich, nächster Retest im Gange – Binance als systemisches Risiko?

     · Uhr · decentralist.de
Weitere Artikel
Werbung ausblenden