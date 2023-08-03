AppBlogHilfeonvista bank
Veolia Environnement: Information Relating to the Total Number of Voting Rights Forming the Share Capital

Business Wire

Article L. 238-8-II of the French commercial Code and article 223-16 of the AMF (French Financial Markets Authority) general regulation

Regulatory News:

Corporate name of the issuer:

Veolia Environnement (Paris:VIE)

 

21 rue La Boétie

 

75008 PARIS

 

FRANCE

 

(ISIN code: FR0000124141-VIE)

Information
closing date

Total number of shares
forming the share capital *

Total number of voting rights *

 July 31, 2023

715,383,875

Total number of theoretical voting rights (1): 732,907,489

Total number of voting rights that may be exercised (2): 722,542,957

* Inclusion in the Veolia Environnement Articles of Association of a clause requiring a reporting obligation of the declaration of crossing a shareholding threshold, complementary to the one relating to the thresholds provided by the French law and the regulations in force (article 8).

(1) Number of theoretical voting rights = after taking into account the number of shares with double voting rights as of July 31, 2023 (17,523,614 shares) and the number of treasury shares held as of July 31, 2023 (10,364,532 shares).

(2) Number of voting rights that may be exercised = number of theoretical voting rights (or total number of voting rights attached to shares) - shares without voting rights (number of treasury shares held as of July 31, 2023).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230803047907/en/

Veolia Environnement

