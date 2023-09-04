AppBlogHilfeonvista bank
Werbung ausblenden

Mercialys: Number of outstanding shares and voting rights as of August 31, 2023

Business Wire · Uhr

(Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Regulatory News:

Mercialys (Paris:MERY):

Number of
outstanding shares

Total number of
voting rights

Total number of voting rights
exercisable during the
General Meeting

93,886,501

93,886,501

93,214,025

* * *
*

A Société anonyme with capital of Euro 93,886,501
Registered office: 16-18 rue du Quatre-Septembre
75002 Paris
424 064 707 Trade Registry of Paris

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230904486576/en/

Mercialys

Aktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Mercialys

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Vonovia verlässt Eurostoxx 50 - Munich Re kommt in Stoxx 50 · Uhr · dpa-AFX
Vonovia verlässt Eurostoxx 50 - Munich Re kommt in Stoxx 50
Der nächste Immobilienkonzern muss Portfolio anpassen
Aroundtown wertet Bestand ab - Milliardenverlust · Uhr · dpa-AFX
Aroundtown wertet Bestand ab - Milliardenverlust
VONOVIA - Ein "gefallener Stern" kehrt zurück · Uhr · GodmodeTrader
VONOVIA - Ein "gefallener Stern" kehrt zurück
Hoffnung auf Lockerung - Cannabis-Aktien springen an! · Uhr · GodmodeTrader
Hoffnung auf Lockerung - Cannabis-Aktien springen an!
Monatliche Dividende gesucht? 1 REIT, der in keinem Depot fehlen darf (nicht Realty Income, versprochen!) · Uhr · Aktienwelt360
Monatliche Dividende gesucht? 1 REIT, der in keinem Depot fehlen darf (nicht Realty Income, versprochen!)
Weitere Artikel

Meistgelesene Artikel

  1. Kolumne
    Bitcoin: Bärischer September, goldener Oktober? · Uhr · decentralist.de
  2. VW Nutzfahrzeuge drosselt wegen Teilemangel Produktion · Uhr · dpa-AFX
  3. Kolumne
    August-Bilanz: Viel Lärm um Nichts · Uhr · Heiko Böhmer
Weitere Artikel
Werbung ausblenden