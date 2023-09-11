GETLINK SE: Half-yearly Report on the Liquidity Contract

Regulatory News:

As of 30 June 2023, the following resources were included in the liquidity account under the liquidity contract entrusted by GETLINK SE (Paris:GET) to BNP Paribas Exane from 5 September 2022:

305 958 shares

14,408,192 euros

Number of transactions executed during the half-year: 13,370

Number of transactions executed during the half-year: 15,099

Volume traded during the half year: 3,490,614 shares for ¬55,163,508

Volume traded during the half-year: 3,502,505 shares for ¬55,511,322

It is recalled that as at 31 December 2022, the following resources were included in the liquidity account under the liquidity contract entrusted to Oddo:

317,849 shares

14,060,378 euros

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF decision 2021-01 of 22 June 2021 renewing the introduction of liquidity contracts for equity securities as an accepted market practice.

Following the acquisition of 100% of Exane SA by the BNP Paribas Group in 2021, Exane SA will be merged into BNP Paribas in the fourth quarter of 2023 (the "Merger").

Once the Merger is completed, BNP Paribas Arbitrage, a member of Euronext Paris, will become legally responsible for managing the GETLINK SE liquidity contract.

