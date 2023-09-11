Mercialys: Declaration of Transactions in Own Shares From September 4, 2023 to September 7, 2023 Inclusive

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of European Regulation no.596/2014, Mercialys (Paris:MERY) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions from September 4, 2023 to September 7, 2023:

Issuer name Issuer identifier code

(LEI) Transaction

date Financial

instrument

identifier code

(ISIN Code) Total daily

volume

(number

of shares) Daily

weighted

average

price for

share

purchases Market

(MIC

Code) MERCIALYS 969500081CGAXB7YS433 04/09/2023 FR0010241638 40,940 8.7901 XPAR MERCIALYS 969500081CGAXB7YS433 05/09/2023 FR0010241638 35,533 8.8343 XPAR MERCIALYS 969500081CGAXB7YS433 06/09/2023 FR0010241638 30,704 8.8371 XPAR MERCIALYS 969500081CGAXB7YS433 07/09/2023 FR0010241638 15,823 8.8736 XPAR Total 123,000 8.825

A detailed presentation of these operations is available on the Mercialys website at the following address : https://www.mercialys.com/investors/regulated-information/securities-transactions.

French limited company (société anonyme) with capital of Euro 93,886,501

Registered office: 16-18, rue du Quatre-Septembre

75002 Paris, France

Paris trade and companies register: 424 064 707

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230911397653/en/

