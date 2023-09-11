AppBlogHilfeonvista bank
Mercialys: Declaration of Transactions in Own Shares From September 4, 2023 to September 7, 2023 Inclusive

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of European Regulation no.596/2014, Mercialys (Paris:MERY) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions from September 4, 2023 to September 7, 2023:

Issuer name

Issuer identifier code
(LEI)

Transaction
date

Financial
instrument
identifier code
(ISIN Code)

Total daily
volume
(number
of shares)

Daily
weighted
average
price for
share
purchases

Market
(MIC
Code)

MERCIALYS

969500081CGAXB7YS433

04/09/2023

FR0010241638

40,940

8.7901

XPAR

MERCIALYS

969500081CGAXB7YS433

05/09/2023

FR0010241638

35,533

8.8343

XPAR

MERCIALYS

969500081CGAXB7YS433

06/09/2023

FR0010241638

30,704

8.8371

XPAR

MERCIALYS

969500081CGAXB7YS433

07/09/2023

FR0010241638

15,823

8.8736

XPAR

Total

 

 

 

123,000

8.825

 

A detailed presentation of these operations is available on the Mercialys website at the following address : https://www.mercialys.com/investors/regulated-information/securities-transactions.

French limited company (société anonyme) with capital of Euro 93,886,501
Registered office: 16-18, rue du Quatre-Septembre
75002 Paris, France
Paris trade and companies register: 424 064 707

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230911397653/en/

Mercialys

