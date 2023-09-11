Mercialys: Declaration of Transactions in Own Shares From September 4, 2023 to September 7, 2023 Inclusive
Regulatory News:
In accordance with Article 5 of European Regulation no.596/2014, Mercialys (Paris:MERY) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions from September 4, 2023 to September 7, 2023:
|
Issuer name
|
Issuer identifier code
|
Transaction
|
Financial
|
Total daily
|
Daily
|
Market
|
MERCIALYS
|
969500081CGAXB7YS433
|
04/09/2023
|
FR0010241638
|
40,940
|
8.7901
|
XPAR
|
MERCIALYS
|
969500081CGAXB7YS433
|
05/09/2023
|
FR0010241638
|
35,533
|
8.8343
|
XPAR
|
MERCIALYS
|
969500081CGAXB7YS433
|
06/09/2023
|
FR0010241638
|
30,704
|
8.8371
|
XPAR
|
MERCIALYS
|
969500081CGAXB7YS433
|
07/09/2023
|
FR0010241638
|
15,823
|
8.8736
|
XPAR
|
Total
|
|
|
|
123,000
|
8.825
|
A detailed presentation of these operations is available on the Mercialys website at the following address : https://www.mercialys.com/investors/regulated-information/securities-transactions.
French limited company (société anonyme) with capital of Euro 93,886,501
Registered office: 16-18, rue du Quatre-Septembre
75002 Paris, France
Paris trade and companies register: 424 064 707
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230911397653/en/
Mercialys