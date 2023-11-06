EQS-PVR: BASF SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

|
EQS Stimmrechtsmitteilung: BASF SE
BASF SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
06.11.2023 / 19:25 CET/CEST
Stimmrechtsmitteilung
1. Angaben zum Emittenten
2. Grund der Mitteilung
|Name:
|BASF SE
|Straße, Hausnr.:
|Carl-Bosch-Straße 38
|PLZ:
|67056
|Ort:
|Ludwigshafen
Deutschland
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|529900PM64WH8AF1E917
3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen
|
|Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten
|X
|Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten
|
|Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte
|
|Sonstiger Grund:
4. Namen der Aktionäre
|Juristische Person: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Wilmington, DE, Vereinigte Staaten von Amerika
mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.
5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:
6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile
7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen
a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|Anteil Stimmrechte
(Summe 7.a.)
|Anteil Instrumente
(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)
|Summe Anteile
(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)
|Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG
|neu
|0,16 %
|4,91 %
|5,07 %
|892.522.164
|letzte Mitteilung
|0,10 %
|4,64 %
|4,74 %
|/
b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|absolut
|in %
|
|direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)
|zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)
|direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)
|zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)
|US0552625057
|0
|164.038
|0 %
|0,02 %
|DE000BASF111
|0
|1.259.968
|0 %
|0,14 %
|Summe
|1.424.006
|0,16 %
b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG
|Art des Instruments
|Fälligkeit / Verfall
|Ausübungszeitraum / Laufzeit
|Stimmrechte absolut
|Stimmrechte in %
|Rückübertragungsanspruch
|Offen
|
|2.516.663
|0,28 %
|Nutzungsrecht
|Offen
|
|429.305
|0,05 %
|Future
|15.03.2024
|
|2.107.103
|0,24 %
|Call Warrant
|07.07.2031
|
|1.992.863
|0,22 %
|Swap
|07.07.2031
|
|2.350.029
|0,26 %
|Call Option
|19.12.2025
|
|3.280.900
|0,37 %
|
|
|Summe
|12.676.864
|1,42 %
8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen
|Art des Instruments
|Fälligkeit / Verfall
|Ausübungszeitraum / Laufzeit
|Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung
|Stimmrechte absolut
|Stimmrechte in %
|Put Option
|18.12.2026
|
|Physisch
|4.961.000
|0,56 %
|Call Warrant
|29.11.2032
|
|Bar
|1.211.951
|0,14 %
|Put Option
|20.12.2030
|
|Bar
|3.998.171
|0,45 %
|Future
|17.12.2032
|
|Bar
|12.430.829
|1,39 %
|Call Option
|31.03.2035
|
|Bar
|5.061.381
|0,57 %
|Forward
|20.12.2024
|
|Bar
|235.817
|0,03 %
|Swap
|31.10.2033
|
|Bar
|3.206.518
|0,36 %
|
|
|
|Summe
|31.105.668
|3,49 %
|
|Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden.
|X
|Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:
9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG
|Unternehmen
|Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher
|Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher
|Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|GSAM Holdings LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Goldman Sachs Asset Management UK Holdings I Ltd
| %
| %
| %
|Goldman Sachs Asset Management UK Holdings II Ltd
| %
| %
| %
|Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings I B.V. / Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings II B.V.
| %
| %
| %
|Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings B.V.
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|GS Global Markets, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Goldman Sachs Finance Corp International Ltd
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Goldman Sachs Bank USA
| %
| %
| %
|Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C.
| %
| %
| %
|Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited
| %
| %
| %
|Goldman Sachs International Bank
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|GS Finance Corp.
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C.
| %
| %
| %
|Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited
| %
| %
| %
|Goldman Sachs International
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|IMD Holdings LLC
| %
| %
| %
|United Capital Financial Partners, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|GSAM Holdings LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Murray Street Corporation
| %
| %
| %
|Sphere Fundo De Investimento Multimercado - Investimento No Exterior Credito Privado
| %
| %
| %
|Sphere Fund
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Folio Financial, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Folio Investments, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Goldman Sachs Do Brasil Banco Multiplo S/A
| %
| %
| %
(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)
Datum der Hauptversammlung:
Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:
10. Sonstige Informationen:
|Anteil Stimmrechte
|Anteil Instrumente
|Summe Anteile
| %
| %
| %
Datum
