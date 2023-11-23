The 2nd ECI International Eco-Village (Yucun, China) Innovation Forum 2023 Yucun Dream Gala Kicked Off

On November 17th, the 2nd ECI International Eco-Village (Yucun, China) Innovation Forum 2023 Yucun Dream Gala hosted by IECIA (International Entrepreneurs, Creatives and Innovators Association) kicked off in Yucun, Tianhuangping Town, Anji County. Experts and scholars from all over the world jointly discussed the international experience of green rural innovation and development, and jointly launched the global rural ecological civilization development initiative of "Green Wishes, Shaping the Future".

Group photo of participating guests

At the Gala, Dayu Village signed contracts with Tsinghua University Academy of Fine Arts, International Business School of Beijing Foreign Studies University, Bamboo Industry Institute of Zhejiang A&F University, and School of Design of Huzhou College, coupling the talent training in colleges and universities with the revitalization of rural talents. Tsinghua University Academy of Fine Arts will jointly build Tsinghua University Aesthetic Education Workstation (Anji Station) and New Life Art Museum in Dayu Village, and jointly hold "Anji Mountain and River Art Season" and "International Young Artists Forum" to reshape rural aesthetics based on Dayu Village. The International Business School of Beijing Foreign Studies University will establish a "Yangtze River Delta Representative Office" and a "practice base for international students" to join hands with Dayu Village to transport international talents for rural revitalization and help promote international brands. The School of Design of Huzhou College focuses on "green design" to empower the development of Dayu Village and rural revitalization, and plans to form a "four-in-one" co-construction system of "learning theory together, doing activities together, building positions together and solving problems together". The Bamboo Industry Institute of Zhejiang A&F University will help Liujiatang Village in Shangshu Township to create the "First Village of Bamboo Travel in China", and jointly build the doctoral workstation and postgraduate training base of the Bamboo Research Institute, and make great efforts to promote nature education and bamboo industry-related training.

During the Gala, preparations for the "Global Village Chief Forum" were officially launched. In the future, Dayu Village plans to invite "Global Village Chiefs" to talk about the beautiful possibilities of modern villages and contribute wisdom to building a global rural ecological civilization.

