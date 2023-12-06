AppBlogHilfeonvista bank
Werbung ausblenden

Mercialys: Number of Outstanding Shares and Voting Rights as of November 30, 2023

Business Wire · Uhr

(Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Regulatory News:

Mercialys (Paris:MERY):

Number of
outstanding shares

Total number of
voting rights

Total number of voting rights
exercisable during the
General Meeting

93,886,501

93,886,501

93,167,670

A Société anonyme with capital of Euro 93,886,501
Registered office: 16-18 rue du Quatre-Septembre
75002 Paris
424 064 707 Trade Registry of Paris

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231206623607/en/

Mercialys

Aktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Mercialys

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Weitere Artikel

Meistgelesene Artikel

  1. Dax Tagesrückblick
    Das Rekordhoch ist geknackt - Morphosys zweistellig im Plusgestern, 17:55 Uhr · onvista
  2. Goldpreisrally
    Goldpreis-Rally: Diese Handelskerze macht Problemegestern, 16:13 Uhr · onvista
  3. Börse am Morgen
    Morphosys profitiert von JP-Morgan-Bericht; viele Wechsel im SDax erwartetgestern, 10:02 Uhr · onvista
Weitere Artikel
Werbung ausblenden