Beteiligungsmeldung gem §§ 130 bis 134 BörseG 2018
Moscow, Russia, 8.1.2024
Überblick
1. Emittent: STRABAG SE
2. Grund der Mitteilung: Erwerb/Veräußerung von Finanz- oder sonstigen Instrumenten
3. Meldepflichtige Person
Oleg Deripaska
4. Namen der Aktionäre: MKAO Rasperia Trading Limited
5. Datum der Schwellenberührung: 1.1.2023
6. Gesamtposition der meldepflichtigen Person
Details
7. Details über die gehaltenen Instrumente am Tag der Berührung der Schwelle:
8. Information in Bezug auf die meldepflichtige Person:
Volle Kette der kontrollierten Unternehmen, über die die Stimmrechte und/oder Finanz-/sonstigen Instrumente gehalten werden, beginnend mit der obersten kontrollierenden natürlichen oder juristischen Person:
9. Im Falle von Stimmrechtsvollmacht
Datum der Hauptversammlung: -
Stimmrechtsanteil nach der Hauptversammlung: - entspricht - Stimmrechten
10. Sonstige Kommentare:
This notification is an amendment and clarification to the latest major holdings notification submitted on 18 December 2023.
This notification is submitted due to entry into the sale and purchase agreement relating to 100% of the share capital of MKAO ¿RASPERIA TRADING LIMITED¿ between Joint-Stock Company ILIADIS and MKAO Valtoura Holdings Limited on 14 December 2023. The aforementioned agreement has not been completed as of the date hereof.
This notification takes into account the right of first refusal (as a financial instrument pursuant to Sec 131 para. 1 no. 1 Stock Exchange Act 2018) arising from the syndicate agreement dated 23.04.2007 (last amended on 15.03.2013) and terminated by Haselsteiner Familien-Privatstiftung with effect as of the end of 31.12.2022. Notification of such right of first refusal is made merely as a precaution for the sake of formal completeness. MKAO Rasperia Trading Limited takes the legal position that the rights of first refusal arising from the syndicate agreement do not continue to apply after termination of the syndicate agreement.
Moscow, Russia am 8.1.2024
