From 15 to 19 January, the 54th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) convened in Davos, Switzerland. Caixin Media, a leading Chinese financial and economic media outlet, hosted the "Davos-Caixin CEO Luncheon" on 17 January. It was there that Zhuyeqing Tea, Gift of China, was once again served as the "Official Tea for 2024 Davos-Caixin CEO Roundtable".

While the past year has brought unparalleled challenges and upheaval to the world, the World Economic Forum in Davos this year set its sights on the global economy with a crucial theme: "Rebuilding Trust". It resonated deeply with UN Secretary-General António Guterres, who declared "2024 must be a year for rebuilding trust and restoring hope" in his New Year's message, and called for unity and collaboration to come together across divides for shared solutions. The Caixin Roundtable, aptly titled "Positively Addressing Global Economic Uncertainties," brought together over 30 luminaries from across government, business, and academia, for a tea-infused discussion on the global economic recovery.

Zhuyeqing Tea, the Gift of China, brought a touch of harmony and peace to the event through the timeless values it embodies. Originating from China, tea has been a precious gift to great nations since ancient times as a symbol of harmony. Zhuyeqing Tea, made from tea buds plucked in the high mountains before the Qingming Festival, has been the top-selling green tea in China for 16 consecutive years. It has been featured at international events such as the Dubai World Expo, the UNESCO International Tea Day and the "Chasing Dreams Along the Belt and Road" programme, and has been presented as a gift to guests of honor from 60 countries. While the world seeks both harmony and progress, Zhuyeqing Tea invites you to savor the delicate dance of respect and harmony, and embrace a brighter future.

This year's WEF took place just days before the Spring Festival, China's most important and grand traditional celebration. At this time when the world is coming together in what has just been recognized as a United Nations holiday, a cup of Zhuyeqing Tea presents a vision of a peaceful and harmonious China. It's a toast to peace, a wish for prosperity, and a gentle nudge forward into a beautiful new chapter for all.

